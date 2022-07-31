Updated: Elwood police officer killed during a traffic stop Sunday morning

This story has been updated to include the names of the fallen officer and suspect.

ELWOOD, Ind. – Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Just after 2 a.m., Shahnavaz conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North, said Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Scott Keegan during a press conference. During the stop, the driver, identified as Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, Indiana, exited the vehicle and fired at the officer multiple times, striking him at least once, Keegan said.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported Shahnavaz, 24, to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood. Shahnavaz was then flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“This is a sorrowful time for law enforcement and definitely the community of Elwood,” Keegan said. “It’s always a sad moment when an officer sacrifices his life in the duty of service to the community.”

Shahnavaz was a five-year military veteran and had served the community of Elwood for 11 months. Shahnavaz lived in Fishers. He is survived by a mother, father and siblings, Keegan said.

"Noah proudly wore the Elwood Police Department uniform, serving the citizens of Elwood, he was part of our city family," said Elwood Mayor Todd Jones. "On behalf of myself, my family and a most grateful city, I'm asking you to keep Noah's family, Noah's friends, the Elwood Police Department and our city in your thoughts and prayers as we attempt to navigate through this tragic time."

Boards fled the scene in the vehicle before additional officers from Elwood Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrived. The reason for the shooting is currently unknown, Keegan said.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department later located and pursued the vehicle as it traveled southbound on State Road 37 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies deployed a tire deflation device near State Road 37 and 141st Street. However, this attempt was unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle as it continued on State Road 37 toward Interstate 69 where Fishers Police Department personnel conducted two Precision Immobilization Techniques (PIT), causing the vehicle to strike a guard rail in the median, Keegan said.

Boards was then taken into custody and is currently in the Hamilton County jail with no bond, Keegan said.

Andrew Hannah, chief deputy prosecutor in Madison County, said his office will charge Boards with murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, as well as the use of a firearm enhancement — which carries an additional sentencing penalty — and the habitual offender enhancement based off his criminal history.

"After reviewing all of the evidence and discussions with the family and all those involved," Hannah said, "we will make a determination as to whether we seek the death penalty in this case."

This is currently an active and ongoing investigation led by Indiana State Police Pendleton Post detectives. This story will be updated.