Police arrest suspect in Friday night Desert Hot Springs stabbing on SunLine bus

A Desert Hot Springs man has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing of another man in Desert Hot Springs Friday night.

Desert Hot Springs Police were called to the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday for "a disturbance" on a SunLine bus, Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier wrote in a press release.

The man who'd been stabbed was still on the bus, and the attacker had fled. Officers tried to help the victim until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Saucier said.

On Saturday, DHSPD Detectives identified the suspect in the murder as 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Israel Perez. They obtained a warrant for his arrest for murder. With the assistance of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Perez was taken into custody without incident around 3:30 p.m. in Imperial.

Detectives then conducted a search in the 10000 block of Cactus Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Perez was later booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio where he remains in custody.

Previous reporting from Desert Sun news editor Eric Hartley was used in this story.

Niki Kottmann covers a variety of topics as features editor for the Desert Sun.

