San Francisco Democratic board president accused of hurling racial slur at cadet during security check: report

www.foxnews.com
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Board President Faces New Criticism Over Racial Slur at Black Cadet
Several reports of an incident involving San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton allegedly using a racial slur and yelling at a black sheriff’s cadet while passing through San Francisco City Hall security in June was released during the weekend, leading to increased outrage and demands of official repercussions.
californiaglobe.com
SF Mayor London Breed Demands Sup. Walton Apologize for Racial Slur
The controversy surrounding a racial slur that San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton said to a Sheriff’s Department Cadet at City Hall Security in June escalated on Monday and Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling for an apology and Walton threatening legal action. On June 24th, a...
sfstandard.com
City to Launch Formal Probe of Alleged Abusive Behavior by Supervisor Walton
A sheriff’s department cadet who alleges that Supervisor Shamann Walton physically threatened him and called him the N-word filed a lengthy complaint with the city on Tuesday, triggering a formal investigation of what transpired between the two at City Hall, The Standard has learned. An initial review of the...
New San Francisco DA goes after school-side fentanyl dealers, to revoke Chesa Boudin-era drug plea deal offers
The new district attorney in San Francisco announced Wednesday a new policy revoking plea offers for drug crimes made under ousted DA Chesa Boudin in an effort to crack down on rampant fentanyl dealing happening in the liberal city’s notorious homeless camps as well as just steps away from schools.
New name for law school founded by racist San Franciscan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of a San Francisco law school founded by a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans is recommending that it change its name to the College of the Law San Francisco. The board of directors for UC Hastings College of...
oaklandside.org
Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait
Since the 2020 passage of Measure QQ, a ballot measure that lowered the voting age for Oakland school board races to 16, youth leaders in Oakland have been working to raise awareness amongst their peers with the expectation of exercising that privilege this November. It turns out, they’ll need to...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
Mic
Welcome to the first-ever Transgender History Month
Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. When transgender activist, actress, and speaker Donna Personna was coming up in the 1960s, there were few, if any, queer and transgender public spaces where she could hang out and meet others in her community. Just about everything was different back then, she tells Mic, from social attitudes to laws to media portrayals of queer and transgender people and families.
Paul Pelosi could have taken a ride-share app home for $60, his DUI charge has already cost him over $5G
A ride-share home for Paul Pelosi from his friends’ cocktail party in Oakville, California, to his sprawling vineyard estate 15 minutes away could have cost less than a bottle of Stag's Leap cabernet and avoided both the crash that injured another driver and DUI charges. Pelosi, the wealthy investor...
Santa Clara County leader under fire over ‘tone-deaf’ letter
Local doctors say they’ve lost confidence in Santa Clara County leadership after seeing the head executive downplay the death of their colleague. San José Spotlight obtained an email sent from County Executive Jeff Smith to county health care workers after Dr. Amul Jobalia died by suicide in his office in May. Jobalia was a nephrologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for roughly two decades.
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
calmatters.network
City Council faces pushback over Sobrato deal for former Fry's site
When Palo Alto City Council members struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to transform the former site of Fry’s Electronics, they framed it as a win-win situation that creates opportunities for park space and affordable housing in the heart of Ventura. But Terry Holzemer and other...
Activists bring heat at fiery traffic stop discussion with SFPD
The conversation on race in San Francisco got intense – and personal – on Tuesday at the Police Commission’s first community working group to discuss a new traffic enforcement policy. Even before the meeting began, one outspoken working group member wasted no time and began grilling Commissioner...
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Bridging San Jose’s East-West political divide likely holds key to victory in fall mayoral race
EIGHT YEARS AGO, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor....
SFGate
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
ABC7 Los Angeles
70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 70-year-old woman is speaking from her bedside after being beaten brutally and even kicked in the head by multiple attackers, in broad daylight in San Francisco. Mrs. Zheng's mother, who requested we refer to her only as Mrs. Ren, has spent the past two years hiding...
Lawsuit aims to stop A’s Howard Terminal project from moving forward
(BCN) — Truckers, longshore workers and others opposed to a billion-dollar Oakland A’s ballpark planned at the Charles P. Howard Terminal in Oakland have filed a lawsuit against a little-known Bay Area commission over its decision to allow the A’s to build at the terminal pending other regulatory approvals. The suit was filed Friday in […]
davisvanguard.org
Defense and Accused’s Family Question Gang Narrative in Murder Trial
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A murder trial continued Monday in San Francisco County Superior Court for Thomas Ortiz, who allegedly murdered a man outside of a liquor store in the Mission District in 2017. Deputy District Attorney Dane Reinstedt argued the homicide was a gang-related attack that served as...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
Fox News
