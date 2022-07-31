ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati police: Male shot, injured in Spring Grove Village

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting Sunday in Spring Grove Village.

Police said they responded around noon to the 400 block of Kings Run Drive for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers arrived on scene to find a male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

A suspect is still being sought, police said.

