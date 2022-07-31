westkentuckystar.com
Related
kbsi23.com
West Paducah women face charges after meth, marijuana found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two West Paducah women faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say they were selling crystal methamphetamine. Anita F. Cathey, 59, faces charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chelsea L. Vargas, 29, faces charges of trafficking...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a McCracken County man on Wednesday for trafficking meth and fentanyl. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation into 37-year-old Daniel Farmer of McCracken County after detectives received information he was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine pills. They said during July, detectives were able to make a meth purchase from Farmer, leading to a warrant to search his home.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple drug charges after Lyon County standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Sunday after authorities said the pair barricaded themselves inside their home to avoid his arrest. Deputies went to a home on Dryden Creek Road to execute arrest warrants on 40-year old Alan M. Pettus of Mortons Gap. They said...
Wave 3
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash
A crash at 28th and 24th Streets on Friday night injured two people, including a Paducah police officer. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Johnathan C. Holder of Cairo, allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a police cruiser. Holder reportedly told investigators that he was chasing another vehicle when he ran the stop sign.
k105.com
Clarkson man nabbed with over ounce of meth, cash, during roadblock in Clarkson
A roadblock by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Officer Zeus, and Leitchfield and Clarkson Police Departments resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Clarkson man on Friday night. In addition to the sheriff’s office and Clarkson PD, participating in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop nets Dawson Springs man on DUI, other charges
A Dawson Springs man racked up several charges after a traffic stop in Caldwell County. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle after witnessing the driver swerving on Tuesday. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Hayes, was charged with resisting arrest, DUI, reckless driving, improper use of blue lights, and other traffic offenses.
WLKY.com
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 men seriously injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were hospitalized on Wednesday night following a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Florence Avenue near the Circle K on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts man on murder, rape charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday, including murder and rape. According to the Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine, James Peters, a convicted sex offender, has been charged with the murder and rape of Louisville mother Mary "Nikki" Solinger. His other charges include burglary and voyeurism.
Wave 3
Police investigating after patrol car struck by vehicle in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Calls came in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Queen Ave., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
wish989.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a recent shooting. Police responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street regarding a report of shots fired shortly after 5 p.m. on July 24. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Comments / 5