ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A Look At Exxon Mobil Stock As The Energy Sector Continues To Surge

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Energy Sector#Finance Xom#Finance Stocks#Exxonmobil#Mobil#Energy Crisis#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Exxon Mobil Stock#Exxon Mobil Corporation#Bz Pro#The Exxon Chart#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
154K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy