Dallas, TX

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox4news.com

CBS DFW

Arlington woman charged with murder after setting boyfriend on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic violence case involving an Arlington woman who set her boyfriend on fire is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death.Back on July 18 just after 9:00 p.m., Arlington police responded to multiple 911 calls from the gas station in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road about a man on fire. Bystanders managed to douse the flames before first responders arrived, but the victim, named by law enforcement as Ricky Doyle, 25, of Arlington, suffered serious burns all over his body and was critically injured.Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed video...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way. 
FORT WORTH, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
DALLAS, TX
azlenews.net

Azle man arrested in highway shooting case

An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
AZLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges

Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Man going on trial in Texas in 2008 slaying of 2 daughters

DALLAS (AP) - A man who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week. Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the capital murder trial...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses.  Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation. 
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say

DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue

On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other. 
FORT WORTH, TX

