1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting

Texas Man Accidentally Kills Himself After Shooting Woman in Neck
If only instant karma worked this way every time. A man in Dallas, Texas ended up killing himself after the bullet fired from the gun he used to shoot a woman exited her and hit him in the leg. Magic Bullet. Byron Redmon is the 26-year-old Texas man that shot...
Arlington woman charged with murder after setting boyfriend on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic violence case involving an Arlington woman who set her boyfriend on fire is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death.Back on July 18 just after 9:00 p.m., Arlington police responded to multiple 911 calls from the gas station in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road about a man on fire. Bystanders managed to douse the flames before first responders arrived, but the victim, named by law enforcement as Ricky Doyle, 25, of Arlington, suffered serious burns all over his body and was critically injured.Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed video...
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
Azle man arrested in highway shooting case
An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man during catalytic converter theft in Dallas last year
DALLAS - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after Dallas police said she took part in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Isabel Campbell has been charged with capital murder in the death of Sergio Maas back on December 1, 2021. She is being held on $2 million bond.
Man going on trial in Texas in 2008 slaying of 2 daughters
DALLAS (AP) - A man who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week. Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the capital murder trial...
'Honor Killings' Trial: Dramatic 911 call from night of shootings played in court
DALLAS, Texas - Jurors heard the 911 call from a dying teenager killed alongside her sister in 2008. Their father is on trial for the murders. The dramatic 911 call was played in court during the murder trial of Yaser Said on Wednesday. Investigators say Yaser Said murdered sisters Amin...
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses. Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation.
Man shot woman in neck, before bullet exited and killed him, Dallas PD says
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who investigators said was killed after shooting a woman in the neck, before the bullet exited and hit him in the leg. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the 2200 block of Medical District.
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said. On July...
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other.
Man wanted for running over two others with vehicle after bar fight in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect who is believed to have ran over two men with a vehicle during a fight on Sunday, June 12. According to the Dallas Police Department, the fight happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Off the Cuff Sports Bar on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
