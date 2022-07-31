ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Putnam County judge suspended for remainder of term

By Danica Sauter
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 1

wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Two Life Sentences in Terry Barber Murder Case, One Suspect to Appear in Court this January

Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. On July 6th, Vernice Farrar was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Devan Gailey entered a plea of guilty to felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Gailey received a life sentence with the possibility of parole and a concurrent 25-year-sentence to serve. 42-Year-old Farrar will be eligible for release in September of 2078. At that time, she will be 98-years-old. 23-Year-old Gailey will also be eligible for release in September of 2078. If released, he will be 79-years-of-age.
CHRISTIANA, TN
thunder1320.com

Two life sentences in Terry Barber murder case

Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. Barber, 68, was a long time Rutherford County resident who was well known for selling college memorabilia and SEC clothing. Barber was also a well known high school umpire, including dozens of games called in Coffee County. He was killed in June of 2019.
CHRISTIANA, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Morgan County

Biography: Keck is from Dayton, Ohio. He served in the US Military for 35 years before becoming a Morgan county veteran services officer. Keck says he supports pausing the gas tax and he is anti-abortion. If elected he says he wants to tighten the US border. Locally, he wants to stop drugs from circulating in the county. He also doesn’t want the Nemo Tunnel to close. He wants to promote business in the area and keep the tax rate the same. Keck is married.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Suspected Marijuana Growers Named in Sealed Indictments

Two men found growing marijuana on their properties on Barnes Mill Road more than a year ago have been arrested after being named in sealed indictments recently returned by the DeKalb County Grand Jury. 60-year-old Steven James Cantrell and 71-year-old Larry Adcock are each charged in the indictments for possession...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Scott County

Biography: Jeffers is from Robbins, Tennessee. He studied at Roane State Community College and Tusculum College. After he finished his studies, he was a patrolman at Oneida Police Department, a SRT sergeant at Wackenhut Services and a patrol sergeant at Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Now, he is a county commissioner in the Scott County government.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Information In Homicide Investigation

A man shot in Western Putnam County Monday morning and the owner of the home is wanted for questioning. Brent Bogle was shot multiple times, transported to Cookeville Regional, and later Vanderbilt. He died in Nashville. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call that a man had been shot around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They responded to a home on Dyer Long Road and found Bogle.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Roane County

Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
CROSSVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County June 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
CROSSVILLE, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Wanted Man & Property Owner Arrested

A 65-year-old man residing in Macon County was arrested last week for possession ofmethamphetamine. According to a report written by Deputy Clinton Friar of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, he and Officer Jake Ayers arrived at a Pine Wood Trailer Park residence on July 19, 2022, in an attempt to locate David Troutt.
MACON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Planning Approves Final Plat Off Of Cumberland Cove Road

Members of Cumberland Cove’s Property Owners’ Association addressed the Putnam County Planning Commission Tuesday night. Board of Directors Vice President Gail Haggard said the final plat approval of a new development drew the concern of residents in the neighborhood. The new development sits at the end of Cumberland...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

