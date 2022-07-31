ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Defaced colorful art installation near Vegas to be cleaned

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago
elkodaily.com

8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas scraps proposed downtown Las Vegas curfew

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council has scrapped a proposal for a curfew in downtown Las Vegas for now. The city announced on Twitter Wednesday that it "will continue to evaluate and review the positive impacts that the added security has already had at the Fremont Street Experience" following the meeting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas

The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas’ Annual Dog Daze Of Summer Is Coming

Las Vegas dogs of all sizes can beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled morning of splashing, canon balls, and dog-paddling at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during the 17th Annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event. Every dog has its day and that day is Saturday, Sept. 10.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

5 Cheap Date Ideas In Vegas

Who isn’t looking for ideas for cheap date nights in Las Vegas? Las Vegas can be a pretty fun city to wine and dine in, but if you’re not careful, you’ll break the bank. I can’t even count the number of times my wife and I have gone out for a simple date night and spent well over $100. It’s something that just happens, unless you prepare for it. I found at least 5 cheap things to do in Vegas that will help keep that spark in your relationship or create new ones without looking busted or broke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas LGBTQIA Icons

Las Vegas is a city that celebrates love. There’s a reason why our town is known as “Sin City” due to our city’s correlation with being a progressive playground for adults. And this open-mindedness extends to the amazing LGBTQIA community. However, our history isn’t as peachy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Beyonce
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to consider redevelopment of Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From sports to science, the City of Las Vegas is considering redeveloping Cashman Center. City Council will discuss using the space as mixed-used medical campus that would include non-profits ran by Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation and Project Anchor. The proposed development agreement is with Tru Development, LLC.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Graffiti Art#Art Installation#Public Art#Art Exhibit#Korean#Bts#The Las Vegas Sun#Swiss
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – The case of the missing showgirl statues

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewer John wants to know “What happened to the showgirl statues on Las Vegas Blvd across from The Strat?”. First, some background: When the City of Las Vegas put that fancy arch thingy next to The Strat, they also built a photo opp nearby with an oversized roulette wheel, giant dice and gambling chips – along with two showgirl statues. But a few weeks ago, the showgirls disappeared! So what happened? Did someone complain? Were they kidnapped? It turns out it’s Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinking BIG about those 25 foot tall showgirls:
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bacon lovers will soon be able to satisfy their cravings 24/7 at a new restaurant set to open in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the new restaurant, dubbed Bacon Nation, will open this fall at the D Las Vegas in downtown. The eatery says it’s the first 24/7 bacon-themed restaurant in the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Southern Nevada Casino Collectibles Club announces first souvenirs show

The largest private collection of casino chips is among the items slated to be displayed at the Southern Nevada Casino Collectibles Club’s debut casino souvenirs show. Scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at the Gold Coast Casino in Las Vegas, the event will feature more than 30 dealers displaying vintage Vegas items and memorabilia.
LAS VEGAS, NV
yieldpro.com

Davlyn Investments acquires second Las Vegas apartment community

Davlyn Investments, a prominent California-based, multifamily investment firm, recently closed escrow on the $65,500,000 purchase of Rancho Destino a 184-unit, luxury, multifamily community in Las Vegas, Nevada. The property, which has been re-branded Aviara, was constructed in 1998 and marks Davlyn’s second acquisition in Nevada. The CBRE team of Spence Ballif, Adam Schmitt and Jannie Mongkolsakulkit represented the Seller. Debt was provided by Torrey Pines Bank.
LAS VEGAS, NV

