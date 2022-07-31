ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, MO

8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfcxB_0gzfVRFr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qd7N7_0gzfVRFr00
Courtesy Lamar Fire Dept.

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire.

Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars.

Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept

The driver was not injured. There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

Lamar Fire expressed appreciation to mutual aid depts, Sheldon Fire and Milo Fire.

We will update information here as more is available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as continue to follow news where you live. Scroll below and sign up for JLNews1st email updates so you don’t miss an article.

| CLICK BELOW 🏃🏽‍♀️ FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS 👉🏽

📲 IG BIT.ly/3s0E2OK

🖱TWITTER BIT.ly/2M2lcaE

📺 YOU TUBE BIT.ly/3N1j1Oj

⌚️ TIKTOK BIT.ly/3RUpTRb

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

• Explainer: Primary election/sample ballots/Prop.Public Safety BIT.ly/3Btwdcy

• Body found on side of I-44 Okla. BIT.ly/3PWaSMO

• NKCPD ofc killed; Joplin, Jasper Co. Deputies & Fayetteville police attend BIT.ly/3OCmmUA

• Man charged in shooting on Finley Ave BIT.ly/3cQnbvF

• Purdy man racks up Felony Burglary charges, DOC ‘catch-and-release” says prosecutor BIT.ly/3S6ghmd

• Motorcycle crash near Flying J BIT.ly/3OJ5gnY

• K9 Lor of LIVE PD dies BIT.ly/3PEsOfh

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Joplin, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Lamar, MO
City
Purdy, MO
City
Milo, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports of a vehicle with a person inside near Civil War and Pine Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies responded to a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown on Pine Road west of Civil War Road. On the scene Jasper County Detectives tell us a cream-colored Ford Edge was located behind...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Fire and Duenweg Fire halt grass fire before reaching structures

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Monday reports of a fast moving grass fire near County Road 110 and Cedar Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept and Mercy Carthage Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid. >> BURN BAN KANSAS > Month-long burn ban includes 16 Kansas counties Wind gusts from the south at 20-30 mph pushed...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man

LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#I 44#Nkcpd#Joplin Jasper Co#Felony Burglary#Doc#Koam News
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car

PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
PARSONS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Topeka woman arrested in Neosho County homicide case

NEOSHO COUNTY  – Authorities arrest a Topeka woman on suspicion of murder related to the death of a man in Chanute, Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have...
CHANUTE, KS
newstalkkzrg.com

Woman from Neosho arrested on murder charges

NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Man pleads guilty in connection to Greene County murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty. According to online court records, Riley Collier is to be sentenced on August 18 in Greene County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with murder, burglary, armed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy