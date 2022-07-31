8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.

Courtesy Lamar Fire Dept.

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire.

Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars.

“Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept

The driver was not injured. There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

Lamar Fire expressed appreciation to mutual aid depts, Sheldon Fire and Milo Fire.

We will update information here as more is available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as continue to follow news where you live. Scroll below and sign up for JLNews1st email updates so you don’t miss an article.

| CLICK BELOW 🏃🏽‍♀️ FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS 👉🏽 📲 IG BIT.ly/3s0E2OK 🖱TWITTER BIT.ly/2M2lcaE 📺 YOU TUBE BIT.ly/3N1j1Oj ⌚️ TIKTOK BIT.ly/3RUpTRb | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Explainer: Primary election/sample ballots/Prop.Public Safety BIT.ly/3Btwdcy • Body found on side of I-44 Okla. BIT.ly/3PWaSMO • NKCPD ofc killed; Joplin, Jasper Co. Deputies & Fayetteville police attend BIT.ly/3OCmmUA • Man charged in shooting on Finley Ave BIT.ly/3cQnbvF • Purdy man racks up Felony Burglary charges, DOC ‘catch-and-release” says prosecutor BIT.ly/3S6ghmd • Motorcycle crash near Flying J BIT.ly/3OJ5gnY • K9 Lor of LIVE PD dies BIT.ly/3PEsOfh

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.