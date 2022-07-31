Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says

www.13wmaz.com
Related
Two teens arrested and charged with murder in June shooting at a Macon car wash
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this incident when the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was searching for suspects. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of a man at a Macon car wash in June.
Body found on the side of the road on Highway 341 in Crawford County by grass cutting crew
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A grass-cutting crew working Tuesday discovered a man's body in a ditch on Highway 341 in Crawford County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The Department of Transportation was cutting grass in the area when one of the employees...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
'We want somebody that wants to help people' Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts recruitment breakfast
MACON, Ga. — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is having breakfast with recruiters on Wednesday, August 3. Sergeant Amanda Baker is a recruiter for the Sheriff's Office. She's no longer on patrol, but her favorite time during her career was helping people who had their belongings stolen get their stuff back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrested after pregnant Georgia mom of 3 is fatally stabbed
LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."
Georgia detention officer arrested, charged with selling drugs to inmates
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Troup County detention officer is under arrest and facing allegations that he was selling drugs to inmates. According to a news release from Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Michael Crowder, 23, has been arrested and charged with four counts of […]
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
'It was a mutual agreement': Forsyth Police Chief Resigned Friday
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth's police department is already short of officers, and last week they lost their chief. Police Chief Eddie Harris stepped down on Friday after working there for over 30 years. Last month, we reported that Harris stated getting a death threat against City Manager Janice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
41nbc.com
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
wgxa.tv
Family of slain toddler and their attorneys make a plea to end violent crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Marcus Ball, Jr. would be celebrating his second birthday next weekend but he lost his life to a stray bullet from a shooting that happened outside his home at Lakeview Apartments last month. His 2-year-old sister was also struck, potentially leaving her without the use of her arm for the rest of her life, according to Attorney Chris Stewart.
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AT&T employee killed after work truck appears to have hit powerlines
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 Action News has learned that an AT&T employee was electrocuted when a bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines. The incident happened Tuesday just before noon in the Ellenwood area around the Clark Estates trailer park on Clark Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving. On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, August 1, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated...
Body camera video shows moments before Clayton County police officer shot by suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video shows the moments before a Clayton County officer was shot by a suspect. Clayton Police said they responded to three separate calls regarding 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor on the night of July 27 in Jonesboro. Police believed her to be suicidal. Officer Demika...
AT&T worker who was electrocuted worked for company for 24 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Officials identified a AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County residents on Wednesday who...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman arrested for next-door neighbor's death
Morrow police said it started as an argument and quickly turned violent from there. Now, a woman is dead and another is in jail.
Man accused of attacking elderly VA patient indicted by grand jury, faces potential 20 years in jail
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has returned a 6-count felony indictment against the Department of Veterans employee who attacked an elderly veteran at an Atlanta VA clinic in the spring. Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray first broke the story of the April 28 attack and first...
‘I lost my best friend’: Wife says feud led up to neighbor shooting, killing her spouse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shant’e Bellamy, the wife of Jae Bellamy, wants to know what her wife said or did to make her next-door neighbor pull out a gun and shoot her. Morrow Police say Jae Bellamy was shot by her 37-year-old neighbor Jamilah Garcia Lopez on July 28.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0