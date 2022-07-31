ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Road construction projects beginning in Champaign

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmdbX_0gzfUHi200

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects.

Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no through traffic will be allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmC4c_0gzfUHi200
Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

Part of Western Avenue will also be closing, but this closure is expected to last several months. In conjunction with the city’s Concrete Street Improvement Project, Illinois American Water will be replacing a water main on Western between Princeton Drive and Kirby Avenue. This project will reduce Western to a one-way, northbound-only road until it is complete on November 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcGiA_0gzfUHi200
Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

People driving in the area of either construction zone are asked to proceed cautiously and pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. Drivers are also asked not to park near the construction area or in sites marked “No Parking.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Bike clearance signs going up on Champaign Co. roads

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A bike advocacy group in Champaign County is in the process of overseeing the installation of a series of signs to remind drivers of a state law governing bicyclist clearance. Champaign County Bikes is providing 65 IDOT-approved signs to towns in the county to remind drivers to give bicyclists at least […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lane closing on Champaign’s Windsor Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on Windsor Road starting Wednesday to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities. The closure will be located between Mattis Avenue and Windward Boulevard. Eastbound Windsor will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the closure, which will be from Wednesday to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Get rid of old tires during collection event

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said you can get rid of old tires during a special collection event. In a Facebook post, health department officials said the collection is from Thursday to Saturday at two drop-off locations. One is at CUPHD, located at 201 W. Kenyon Road in Champaign. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove under boil order

RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) Village President Shawn Schendel said at 3 p.m. Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove are under a boil order. The boil order began at 3 p. m. and will be going until at least Thursday said Schendel. This is due to low water pressure. The village said it affects all residents in […]
RIDGE FARM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Traffic
WCIA

Monticello asks for community input for “Comprehensive Plan”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In this week’s Meet The Mayor segment, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner came on the morning show to talk about himself and the city of Monticello. Among the topics was a “Comprehensive Plan” put forth by the City. Here is how Stoner described the plan: “You are taking stock of what you […]
MONTICELLO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Urban Construction#Illinois American#Western#Princeton Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Zerman Hoping Seven Point Dispensary Breaks Ground in ’22

(Above) Seven Point of Illinois founder and owner Brad Zerman addresses Danville City Council last November. Could there be two big openings in the Danville area next spring? That’s what Seven Point of Illinois owner Brad Zerman is hoping for. It was last fall that the Danville City Council approved Zerman’s plans for a second adult use cannabis dispensary in the area, at 388 Eastgate Drive just off Lynch Road. But then, some lawsuits about the lottery process last August that gave Seven Point a chance for the state license held the whole process up.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Heavy rain causes serious flooding in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rain flooded parts of central Illinois Tuesday morning and in Decatur, several underpasses were filled with water. The city prepares for that kind of flooding, so that’s part of the reason why the streets were mostly cleared up by Tuesday afternoon. The Streets and Sewers Section of the city’s Municipal Services […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Still time to enter ‘Art in Transit’ contest

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Council: Firefighter Deal Approved; Camper Parking Remains Sticky Issue

After spending some time in closed session during Tuesday evening’s meeting, the Danville City Council passed a new four year deal for the firefighters union. The contract is retroactive to May 1st of 2021, running through April 30th of 2025. There will be two percent raises the first and third years, and three percent raises the second and fourth years.
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCIA

City of Urbana, MTD hosting art contest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where art thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the MTD, the City of Urbana is offering artists chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will have their […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Officials, community discuss safety at site of deadly crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois community is still grieving after a deadly crash. Now, they’re coming together to ask for change. State leaders gathered with people in Assumption on Monday to talk about what needs to be done. Community members said accidents happen at the Route 51 and Leafland Street intersection too often. […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Housing Authority Leader Jackie Vinson Running for Mayor of Danville

Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023 election. Vinson previously served as Director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the City of Danville under Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. Vinson says she is entering the mayor’s race at...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police announces summer results of Community Action Team

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street. Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Firefighter sentenced for gas theft

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Controlling weeds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In the midst of corn and soybean country, the popularity of wheat has increased in part because of its higher-than-normal price. But along with that new wheat crop is an additional consideration of weed control. With the combine back in the shed following the wheat...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Risk for rural accidents grows along with corn

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Stopping at a rural intersection seems like a simple task, but it could save your life. It’s that time of year when the crops grow high enough to obstruct the view of drivers, whether it is other cars or traffic signs. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of this […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy