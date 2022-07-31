Road construction projects beginning in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects.

Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no through traffic will be allowed.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

Part of Western Avenue will also be closing, but this closure is expected to last several months. In conjunction with the city’s Concrete Street Improvement Project, Illinois American Water will be replacing a water main on Western between Princeton Drive and Kirby Avenue. This project will reduce Western to a one-way, northbound-only road until it is complete on November 13.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

People driving in the area of either construction zone are asked to proceed cautiously and pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. Drivers are also asked not to park near the construction area or in sites marked “No Parking.”

