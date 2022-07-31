ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M's Rodríguez lands on injured list with bruised wrist

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
ABC News
 3 days ago

Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night before.

Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative, but that the center fielder was very sore and wouldn’t be able to hold a bat for at least five days. The team decided it was best to place him on the injured list so they could add another player to the roster.

“I think everybody knows, your wrist, your hands, you know how sensitive that area is when you’ve got a bat,” Servais said. “And let’s do it right. Let’s make sure he’s fully healthy when he comes back.”

Rodriguez was hit on the back of the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning of Seattle’s win Saturday night. He struck out but played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth.

The injury is a big blow for the Mariners with Rodríguez having a great rookie season, hitting .271 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs.

The Mariners also placed Dylan Moore on the injured list Sunday after the outfielder started having back spasms Saturday night.

Seattle recalled outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Tacoma and purchased the contract of outfielder Jack Larsen from Double-A Arkansas to take their spots on the roster.

The Mariners were also without first baseman Ty France Sunday after he had an MRI on his sore left wrist. Servais said they hadn’t yet received the results before the game, and he hoped he would be ready to return after a day or two of rest.

Utilityman Sam Haggerty was not in the lineup Sunday after getting stitches above his eye. He was injured after being hit in the forehead by his thrown helmet after failing to bunt in the ninth inning and tossing his gear in frustration. The helmet bounced back up and hit him in the head.

Servais said he was doing OK and would be available off the bench.

The Mariners also designated left-hander Anthony Misiewicz for assignment Sunday.

