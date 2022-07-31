Dillon Thomas starting for Angels on Sunday

www.numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
numberfire.com
Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
numberfire.com
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
numberfire.com
Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes starting for Los Angeles on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the lineup Tuesday in teh teams' game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Barnes for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Kyle Bradish on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nomar Mazara sitting for San Diego on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will move to the bench on Wednesday with Juan Soto starting in right field. Soto will bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Soto for...
numberfire.com
Tyler Nevin batting eighth for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Rougned Odor returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nevin for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Colorado's Connor Joe operating in left field on Wednesday night
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Joe will man left field after Sam Hilliard was given a breather versus San Diego's left-hander Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Joe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Jose Urquidy on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Padres' Brandon Drury batting sixth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Drury will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Matthew Batten returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for 12.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Kemp will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Nick Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kemp for 8.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Garrett Cooper batting second on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder/infielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cooper will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Lewin Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Xander Bogaerts batting fourth for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. J.D. Martinez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 11.4 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Houston's Trey Mancini batting seventh on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mancini will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Yuli Gurriel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
