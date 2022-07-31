'Thirteen Lives' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the True Story Survival Drama

collider.com
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the MTV Classic
The ‘90s were full of pop culture moments, but nothing beats the obnoxious, persistent waves of laughter coming out from Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans of the MTV classic are in for a treat. After the show’s long hiatus since 2011 and a movie in June 2022, the duo is making a TV show return with Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Created and mainly voiced by Mike Judge, the new series promises the same, can’t-help-but-to-love snarky duo but with different, modern twists. Expect TikTok and Youtube references on the way!
'New Girl': Where's the Cast Now
It's been four years since the series finale of New Girl (2011-2018), "Engram Pattersky", where viewers and the cast of New Girl have parted ways. For seven seasons, New Girl gave viewers saw the characters progress through various milestones such as new jobs, new boyfriends, and marriage. Viewers were also supplied with life lessons told by Nick, and debated which of Jess's (Zooey Deschanel) boyfriends, whether it was Russell Schiller or Nick Miller, was "the one true love."
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
'Industry' Lets Its Female Characters Be Unlikable
Season 2 of Industry premiered Monday night on HBO, and its razor-sharp first episode marked an electric and satisfying opener to the season. For those that haven’t yet tuned in, Industry combines the high-stakes business world of Succession with Euphoria’s teen debauchery. The series follows Harper (Myha'la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and their Gen Z colleagues as they vie for power in the corrupt and competitive world of high finance at Pierpoint & Co., a top-tier investment bank in London. Season 2’s premiere sets up the parallel journeys Harper and Yasmin will embark on as they continue to lie, cheat, and manipulate their way to the top in a male-dominated industry. While they make plenty of morally ambiguous choices, the episode, written by the show's creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, consistently reminds us their ruthlessness is out of necessity, a means of survival in a cruel boy's club.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz Reveal New Details at SDCC
Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and co-creator Megan Ganz stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.
'The Boys': How is the Prime Video Series' Ryan Butcher Different From the Comics?
The Boys Season 3 finale heavily teased a change of direction for the show with Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) showing a darker side whilst attending a rally with his father, Homelander, as he smiles at his maniacal dad's decimation of a protester. This arc will definitely be continued in the fourth season, with recent news confirming Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular. However, things were very different for the character in the Dynamite comic book series, and had the show stayed true to its source material, we may never have seen Crovetti on our screens.
From ‘Ice Age’ to ‘Anastasia’: 8 Chilly Movies to Help You Cool Off Mentally
Summer is in full swing, and it is hot outside. Of course, there are many ways to beat the heat – whether that’s swimming, loading up on ice cream, or holing up in air-conditioned spaces. But, sometimes, you need a mental respite from the heat as well as physically, and there's no better way than to watch some winter-themed movies that remind us what those faraway cold-weather months used to feel like. These chilly films will cool you off in more ways than one: they not only take place in cold climates but include relaxing, feel-good storylines as well. So take a break from the sweltering sun and look to the following films for an effective foray into some mental refreshment.
How the Latest 'Westworld' Team-Up Offers Hope for Coexistence
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.From the first season’s climatic host uprising led by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to the current season’s domination of humans led by Dolores-Hale (Tessa Thompson), most of Westworld is narratively and thematically structured around an “us versus them” dynamic between humans and hosts. For the most part, the repeated conflicts between the two species suggest that the two cannot live together harmoniously. While the show offers glimpses of what harmony might look like through select human-host team-ups — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) are perhaps the most significant narratively — no pairing yet demonstrates the hope for coexistence like the latest team-up of Maeve and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau).
'Paper Girls': 15 Differences Between the Comics and the Show
2022 is proving to be a great year for '80s kids in bikes — or a terrible year, depending on whether you’re one of those kids or just enjoy watching them fight evil. After Netflix released the long awaited fourth season of its hit show Stranger Things between June and July, Prime Video has just made all eight episodes of its newest sci-fi coming-of-age story Paper Girls available to stream.
From 'True Grit' to 'The Road': 9 Movies Like ‘No Country for Old Men’
A faithful adaptation of the legendary novel by Cormac McCarthy, the neo-Western No Country for Old Men is an Academy Award-winning masterpiece. Many have revered the story for its many existential themes, including the ever-present conflict of good vs. evil and the inevitability of violence. In the film, Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) must defend himself against psychopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) when he takes a briefcase full of cash that Chigurh has been tasked to acquire. If you’re looking for movies similar to the classic that may live up to its morally complex plot, thought-provoking themes, and/or compelling villain, then check out the following list.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case
Ellen Pompeo is ready to step out of the hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy star has been announced to be starring in and executive producing a currently untitled series for Hulu. The series, inspired by a story that became national news in 2019, will follow a family who begins to suspect their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist.
'Murder at the Cottage' Trailer Shows the Mysterious Death of a French TV Producer [Exclusive]
Six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan (In America, In the Name of the Father) is searching for justice for a murdered French television producer in a new Collider-exclusive trailer for his upcoming docuseries Murder at the Cottage. The five-part Sky original series investigates the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier whose death just before Christmas in 1996 remains one of Ireland's most gruesome and mysterious unsolved cases. Directed by and starring Sheridan with Donal MacIntyre producing alongside him, the series makes its U.S. debut on August 4 with two episodes releasing exclusively on Topic followed by one episode a week thereafter.
The 10 Best Comedy Shows of All Time, According To IMDb
Is there a better feeling than stumbling upon a new TV series that has direct access to your funny bone? Whether you like your comedy animated, wacky, witty, sarcastic, silly, or even dark, the mountain of content now available means, there's something for everyone. Between historical comedy shows and female-led comedy stories, there are unlimited choices.
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
'Selena + Chef' Season 4 Trailer Serves New Location & Surprise Visit From Gordon Ramsay
Selena Gomez is getting back in the kitchen to learn from the best chefs in the world in the new trailer for Season 4 of her hit cooking show Selena + Chef. This time around, she'll be whipping up tasty dishes from her idyllic Malibu beach house, all while enjoying the summer with her friends and family. However, after three seasons of only working with her celebrity guest chefs virtually, Gomez will get a surprise visit from one of her guests, television superstar chef Gordon Ramsay, for in-person lessons. The new season begins on August 18 with three new episodes on HBO Max.
