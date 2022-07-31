ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

NH Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Pick 3 Day

8-4-9

(eight, four, nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-9-9

(five, one, nine, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

