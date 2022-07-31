NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Pick 3 Day
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
Pick 4 Day
5-1-9-9
(five, one, nine, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
