'Virgin River' Season 5 Begins Filming

How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
'New Girl': Where's the Cast Now
It's been four years since the series finale of New Girl (2011-2018), "Engram Pattersky", where viewers and the cast of New Girl have parted ways. For seven seasons, New Girl gave viewers saw the characters progress through various milestones such as new jobs, new boyfriends, and marriage. Viewers were also supplied with life lessons told by Nick, and debated which of Jess's (Zooey Deschanel) boyfriends, whether it was Russell Schiller or Nick Miller, was "the one true love."
Why Sydney and Tina Have the Most Compelling Relationship in 'The Bear'
The surprise hit of the summer has been FX on Hulu's The Bear, which is about Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) taking over his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Amongst the workers in The Original Beef of Chicago is long-time chef Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), and newcomer Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edbiri), a talented chef who's failed catering business has forced her to move back into her father's place. Out of the gate, the dynamic between Tina and Sydney is established; In the pilot, Sydney asks for help, but Tina doesn't take kindly to the new chef and feels insulted by the fact that Sydney spoke in her native tongue. To the naked eye, it doesn't particularly make much sense why Tina has some disdain for this new girl, but the later episodes give excellent context on why the established chef isn't initially keen on the newcomer.
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
'Selena + Chef' Season 4 Trailer Serves New Location & Surprise Visit From Gordon Ramsay
Selena Gomez is getting back in the kitchen to learn from the best chefs in the world in the new trailer for Season 4 of her hit cooking show Selena + Chef. This time around, she'll be whipping up tasty dishes from her idyllic Malibu beach house, all while enjoying the summer with her friends and family. However, after three seasons of only working with her celebrity guest chefs virtually, Gomez will get a surprise visit from one of her guests, television superstar chef Gordon Ramsay, for in-person lessons. The new season begins on August 18 with three new episodes on HBO Max.
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
'Industry' Lets Its Female Characters Be Unlikable
Season 2 of Industry premiered Monday night on HBO, and its razor-sharp first episode marked an electric and satisfying opener to the season. For those that haven’t yet tuned in, Industry combines the high-stakes business world of Succession with Euphoria’s teen debauchery. The series follows Harper (Myha'la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and their Gen Z colleagues as they vie for power in the corrupt and competitive world of high finance at Pierpoint & Co., a top-tier investment bank in London. Season 2’s premiere sets up the parallel journeys Harper and Yasmin will embark on as they continue to lie, cheat, and manipulate their way to the top in a male-dominated industry. While they make plenty of morally ambiguous choices, the episode, written by the show's creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, consistently reminds us their ruthlessness is out of necessity, a means of survival in a cruel boy's club.
‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz Reveal New Details at SDCC
Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and co-creator Megan Ganz stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.
Christopher C. Rogers on How 'Paper Girls' Is a Spiritual Heir to 'Halt and Catch Fire'
Brian K. Vaughan’s had a good deal of experience bringing his comic creations to screen with shows like Runaways and the under-appreciated Y: The Last Man series. Now he’s funneling all of that know-how and experience into a new show, Prime Video’s adaptation of Paper Girls. It...
'The Boys': How is the Prime Video Series' Ryan Butcher Different From the Comics?
The Boys Season 3 finale heavily teased a change of direction for the show with Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) showing a darker side whilst attending a rally with his father, Homelander, as he smiles at his maniacal dad's decimation of a protester. This arc will definitely be continued in the fourth season, with recent news confirming Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular. However, things were very different for the character in the Dynamite comic book series, and had the show stayed true to its source material, we may never have seen Crovetti on our screens.
'Everybody Hates Chris' Gets Animated Reboot With Chris Rock Narrating
Chris Rock is back to tell the story of his teenage years again. The comedian's autobiographical sitcom Everbody Hates Chris is officially being rebooted in animated form for MTV Entertainment, according to Deadline. Following a straight-to-series order, the show, titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, is set to appear on both Comedy Central and Paramount+ with Rock returning to his role as the series narrator while also serving as executive producer. It also marks a reteaming of CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, who previously collaborated on Rock's original series.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
How the Latest 'Westworld' Team-Up Offers Hope for Coexistence
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.From the first season’s climatic host uprising led by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to the current season’s domination of humans led by Dolores-Hale (Tessa Thompson), most of Westworld is narratively and thematically structured around an “us versus them” dynamic between humans and hosts. For the most part, the repeated conflicts between the two species suggest that the two cannot live together harmoniously. While the show offers glimpses of what harmony might look like through select human-host team-ups — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) are perhaps the most significant narratively — no pairing yet demonstrates the hope for coexistence like the latest team-up of Maeve and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau).
'American Horror Story' Season 11 to Premiere This Fall on FX
For eager American Horror Story fans, the only way to currently satisfy their macabre cravings is to tune in weekly for spin-off American Horror Stories. Now, they have another reason to be excited. It has just been announced that the eleventh season of American Horror Story will be airing on FX this fall. Season 10 of Ryan Murphy's spooky series premiered on Hulu as well as FX last year, but it isn't currently clear if the same will occur for Season 11.
'Resident Alien' Season 2 Part 1 Recap Ahead of Part 2
After the slow yet compelling burn of Season 1, Season 2 of Resident Alien doubled down on its core characters and offered up a new level of introspection. Unlike the first season’s continuous 10-episode narrative, Season 2 was split up into two parts consisting of 8 episodes each. With Part 1’s cliffhanger ending, one can expect Part 2 to pick up right back on the action. Before you tune into Syfy on August 10 at 10pm to catch the beginning of Part 2, here’s a recap of everything that went down in Part 1.
