'Virgin River' Season 5 Begins Filming

The surprise hit of the summer has been FX on Hulu's The Bear, which is about Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) taking over his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Amongst the workers in The Original Beef of Chicago is long-time chef Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), and newcomer Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edbiri), a talented chef who's failed catering business has forced her to move back into her father's place. Out of the gate, the dynamic between Tina and Sydney is established; In the pilot, Sydney asks for help, but Tina doesn't take kindly to the new chef and feels insulted by the fact that Sydney spoke in her native tongue. To the naked eye, it doesn't particularly make much sense why Tina has some disdain for this new girl, but the later episodes give excellent context on why the established chef isn't initially keen on the newcomer.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO