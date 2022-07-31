ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:

3-8-4-3, Fireball: 5

(three, eight, four, three; Fireball: five)

