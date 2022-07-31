www.carolinacoastonline.com
Ty’mani Oden, 5; incomplete
Ty’mani Faith Oden, 5, of Beaufort, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Wilma Johnson, 72; service August 5
Wilma R. Johnson, 72, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
James Riggs, 81; service August 5
James Richard “Jimmy” Riggs, 81, a lifelong resident of Swansboro, and owner of Riggs Service Center & Towing (Riggs Amoco), peacefully passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday, August 2, 2022. Jimmy was preceded in death by a baby brother; parents, Crain and Elizabeth Riggs;...
Jim Gollehon, 75; service later
Jim “Mr. Jim” Gollehon, age 75, of Lebanon, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE. Jim Morris Gollehon was born on February 11, 1947, to Durwood and Mary Ann (Parson) Gollehon in O’Neill, Nebraska, two days later moved to Lebanon, NE. He attended Lebanon, NE as well as Morehead City, NC school systems his whole life, graduating from Morehead City High School in 1964.
Ashley Taylor, 80; service August 9
Ashley Edward Taylor, 80, of Bogue, NC, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Ashley was born on February 1, 1942, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Marvin Jackson Taylor and Cora Beatrice Russell Taylor. He lived his early life in Bogue and after graduating from high school he lived in Richmond and Norfolk, VA., and in Rocky Mount, NC where he was employed with the Atlantic Coast Line and Seaboard Coast Line Railroad as an Operator, and as a Ticket Agent with Amtrak.
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
Susan Jones, 74; service August 4
Susan Diane Jones, 74, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Minister David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
Don Neptune, 75; service later
Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC....
Orchestra camp tunes love of stringed instruments
— Sounds of violins, cellos and other stringed instruments could be heard echoing through the halls Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. It’s part of 2022 String Orchestra Camp, sponsored by the church’s Music and Arts Academy. This is the second year the church has offered...
Ricky Farnell, 62; incomplete
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say
The 24-year-old went missing while swimming on July 29, officials said.
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
WITN
Two Carteret Co. roads to get new drainage pipes
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed for drainage system improvements. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18. Work on Merrimon Road,...
WITN
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry to resume service
HATTERAS – The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands will be resuming service today with the 1 p.m. departure from Hatteras. The passenger-only ferry had been out of service since July 27 with mechanical issues. Passengers may once again make reservations for the Ocracoke Express online...
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
Cape Carteret hires Frank Rush as town manager
CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager. Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle...
Two Carteret County roads to receive new drainage pipes as work on U.S. 70 delayed one week
BEAUFORT – Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed on the following dates to allow state transportation workers to improve the drainage systems:. Aug. 3.: Merrimon Road south of its intersection with Laurel Road. Aug. 15-18: U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street) north of North...
