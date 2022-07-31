MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
02-11-14-16-31
(two, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one)
Lucky For Life
01-07-08-18-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Poker Lotto
KS-7H-2S-3S-7S
(KS, 7H, 2S, 3S, 7S)
Midday Daily 3
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
Midday Daily 4
0-6-8-4
(zero, six, eight, four)
Daily 3
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
Daily 4
9-0-3-4
(nine, zero, three, four)
Fantasy 5
06-10-14-16-35
(six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-05-06-10-18-24-28-30-39-40-41-42-44-45-48-50-51-57-58-59-71-80
(three, five, six, ten, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy-one, eighty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
