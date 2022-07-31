ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameDay Preview: Newcomer David Peralta in Starting Lineup, Playing Left Field

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash isn't wasting any time in seeing how much newcomer David Peralta can help the team. He has him in the starting lineup on Sunday when the Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in the finale of a three-game weekend series.

Peralta, who came to the Rays on Saturday in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, is batting fifth and playing left field in his Rays debut. Usual left-fielder Randy Arozarena shifts over to right field, and he's batting fourth.

"Today feels the same way like when I got called up to the big leagues,'' Peralta said. "I've got new guys now. I'm just going to be me, and try not to do over-do stuff. It's going to be a challenge for me, but I'm excited about being here and I'm going to keep playing the way I've been playing.''

Peralta spent nine years with the Diamondbacks. He's about to turn 35 and is in the last year of his contract. Rookie outfielder Josh Lowe was sent down to make room for him on the roster.

Peralta will wear No. 6 for the Rays, the same number he's worn throughout his career. Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls had been wearing No. 6, but he gladly gave it to Peralta. Walls will wear No. 0.

"That's just paying respect to him,'' Walls said. "As a young guy who respects veteran players, that's the thing to do. That number means more to him than it does to me. Before this year, I've never worn No. 6 before, so it doesn't really anything to me.

"The number 0 doesn't really mean anything to me either. I've always worn No. 1 or No. 10,  those were the two numbers I stuck with. Ten was my go-to number — he wore No. 10 when he played at Florida State — so I got the zero at least. We'll take it.''

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with TV information, starting lineups and more.

How to watch Guardians at Rays

  • Who: Cleveland Guardians (51-49) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-47)
  • When : 1:40 p.m. ET, Sundday, July 31
  • Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 183
  • Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-250 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Sunday morning. The Guardians are plus-205. The over/under is 6.5.

Starting pitchers

  • Bryan Shaw, Guardians: Bryan Shaw is a 34-year-old right-hander from Livermore, Calif. He's appeared in 40 games this season, but this is just his second start and he's expected to go no more than an inning or two. He's 4-2 on the season with a hefty 5.45 ERA.
  • Shane McClanahan, Rays: Shane McClanahan is 10-3 with a 1.76 ERA, the best in baseball. He's gone 13 starts in a row where he's pitched at least six innings and given up two runs or less, which hasn't been done since Seattle's Felix Hernandez did that in 16 starts in a row in 2014. He has 154 strikeouts this season, third-best in baseball. He needs nine strikeouts Sunday to take the lead.

Projected lineups

  • CLEVELAND GUARDIANS: Steven Kwan LF, Amed Rosario SS, Jose Ramirez 3B, Franmir Reyes DH, Andres Gimenez 2B,  Alex Call RF, Ernie Clement 1B, Austin Hedges C, Myles Straw CF, Bryan Shaw P.
  • TAMPA BAY RAYS: Ji-Man Choi DH, Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe 2B, Randy Arozarena RF, David Peralta LF, Isaac Paredes 1B, Yu Chang SS, Roman Quinn CF, Rene Pinto C, Shane McClanahan P.

