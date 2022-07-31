ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Interstate 5 remains open as McKinney Fire continues to grow

Mount Shasta Herald
 3 days ago
www.mtshastanews.com

Mount Shasta Herald

Weather aids crews fighting McKinney Fire; briefing held for residents

Even though the McKinney Fire was still listed as 0% contained, fire officials seemed confident Monday evening they have turned a corner on stopping the fire’s advance. Good fortune aided firefighters, in part by a wetter and cooler weather pattern that began to settle over the blaze Sunday night.
YREKA, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Maria Theresa Baldi

Mary was born in Weed, California on October 28, 1919, to Italian immigrants. After marrying her husband, Pete, she moved to McCloud where she was a longtime resident. She passed away peacefully in Bellevue, Washington on July 29, 2022, where she had been living for the last four years to be near her daughter, Rosalie. She was 102 years old.
WEED, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Evacuated McKinney Fire kittens go viral in adorable Facebook post

Lance Graff — a Yreka resident known around town as the ‘Cat Man’ for his dedication to fostering homeless felines — spent two nights in a tent with two adult cats and nine foster kittens after being evacuated from his home in the wake of the McKinney Fire.
YREKA, CA

