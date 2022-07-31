Interstate 5 remains open as McKinney Fire continues to grow

Mary was born in Weed, California on October 28, 1919, to Italian immigrants. After marrying her husband, Pete, she moved to McCloud where she was a longtime resident. She passed away peacefully in Bellevue, Washington on July 29, 2022, where she had been living for the last four years to be near her daughter, Rosalie. She was 102 years old.

WEED, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO