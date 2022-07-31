‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Dethrones ‘Nope’ with $23 Million at Domestic Box Office

collider.com
Related
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Debacle Pushes DC Back Once AgainBehind the Cancellation of...
Collider
‘Luck’ Review: John Lasseter’s Return to Animation Is a Convoluted Mess That Lacks Magic
For several decades, there were few people as integral to the future of animation as John Lasseter. As one of the founding members of Pixar, he helped make the studio one of the most beloved and revered animation teams in the world, directed films like Toy Story and Cars, and assisted in making computer animation the next great step for the medium. When Disney purchased Pixar, Lasseter became the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the change in the quality of films was almost immediately apparent, leading to such films as Frozen and Zootopia. In 2017, however, Lasseter acknowledged allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, which he called “missteps,” and left Disney the next year.
Why 'The Gray Man' cast Bollywood star Dhanush in the film and kept his character alive: 'We were not interested in him playing a one-off character'
"The Gray Man" may feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but Dhanush has a scene-stealing role in the film. The Russos tell Insider why they cast him.
Collider
'The Book of Boba Fett's Stunt Choreographer on Setting the Train Scene and Working With The Volume Technology
Following an epic return to the Star Wars universe in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) landed their own spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered late last year. The 7-episode series brought new life to a character that originated in the Original Trilogy, delivering a more nuanced approach to the legendary bounty hunter. One of the highlights of the series—beyond learning more about when Boba Fett and Fennec Shand first met out on the sands of Tatooine—was the kick-ass stunt sequences that actually earned the series an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Batgirl' Reportedly Won't Be Released, Despite $90 Million Production
HBO Max’s Batgirl starring Leslie Grace has reportedly been shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery according to a report from The Wrap. The movie, which cost $90 million dollars to produce, seems to have failed to please the audience in the first test screenings, potentially leading to Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to shelve the project and prevent it from becoming a huge flop. Collider has spoken to people who saw the unfinished movie who told us it was a huge disappointment and looked cheap in comparison to other films.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
Collider
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
Collider
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
Collider
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Witches' and 'Moonshot' Among Six Warner Bros. Exclusives Pulled From HBO Max
The internet was thrown into a frenzy a couple of days ago when Warner Bros. announced the decision to shelve the upcoming DCEU film Batgirl. The move had people questioning and analyzing why a project, which had cost $90 million to be completed after a pandemic-induced hiatus, was being scrapped without much fanfare. Warner Bros.' recently released statement about the film attributed the decision to a strategic shift under new the studio's new leadership, and many have concluded the choice ultimately comes down to cutting costs. But it would seem that Batgirl is not the only content getting culled.
Collider
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
Collider
'Everybody Hates Chris' Gets Animated Reboot With Chris Rock Narrating
Chris Rock is back to tell the story of his teenage years again. The comedian's autobiographical sitcom Everbody Hates Chris is officially being rebooted in animated form for MTV Entertainment, according to Deadline. Following a straight-to-series order, the show, titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, is set to appear on both Comedy Central and Paramount+ with Rock returning to his role as the series narrator while also serving as executive producer. It also marks a reteaming of CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, who previously collaborated on Rock's original series.
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Remake of Patrick Swayze Classic 'Road House'
Last November, news broke that Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to star in a reboot of the classic Patrick Swayze movie Road House. Now, it seems the news is official with Gyllenhaal being joined in the film by Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, and more. Additionally, it has been announced that the film has found its home on Prime Video.
Collider
'Paper Girls': 15 Differences Between the Comics and the Show
2022 is proving to be a great year for '80s kids in bikes — or a terrible year, depending on whether you’re one of those kids or just enjoy watching them fight evil. After Netflix released the long awaited fourth season of its hit show Stranger Things between June and July, Prime Video has just made all eight episodes of its newest sci-fi coming-of-age story Paper Girls available to stream.
Collider
'Industry' Lets Its Female Characters Be Unlikable
Season 2 of Industry premiered Monday night on HBO, and its razor-sharp first episode marked an electric and satisfying opener to the season. For those that haven’t yet tuned in, Industry combines the high-stakes business world of Succession with Euphoria’s teen debauchery. The series follows Harper (Myha'la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and their Gen Z colleagues as they vie for power in the corrupt and competitive world of high finance at Pierpoint & Co., a top-tier investment bank in London. Season 2’s premiere sets up the parallel journeys Harper and Yasmin will embark on as they continue to lie, cheat, and manipulate their way to the top in a male-dominated industry. While they make plenty of morally ambiguous choices, the episode, written by the show's creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, consistently reminds us their ruthlessness is out of necessity, a means of survival in a cruel boy's club.
Collider
James Gunn Didn't Know 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Was Phase 5 Until the SDCC Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn didn’t know the highly-anticipated threequel was part of the MCU Phase 5 before 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con. On his Twitter account, Gunn revealed he learned about the MCU's new schedule together with fans. During the SDCC, Marvel Studios unveiled...
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Release Date Shifts to Thursday
Disney+ announced today that the upcoming Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is being delayed by one day, with the whole released calendar of the TV show shifted from Wednesdays to Thursdays. While some streaming services tend to release new seasons of their most beloved TV shows closer to...
Comments / 0