'Minions: Rise of Gru' Crosses $710 Million at Global Box Office

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
‘Luck’ Review: John Lasseter’s Return to Animation Is a Convoluted Mess That Lacks Magic
For several decades, there were few people as integral to the future of animation as John Lasseter. As one of the founding members of Pixar, he helped make the studio one of the most beloved and revered animation teams in the world, directed films like Toy Story and Cars, and assisted in making computer animation the next great step for the medium. When Disney purchased Pixar, Lasseter became the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the change in the quality of films was almost immediately apparent, leading to such films as Frozen and Zootopia. In 2017, however, Lasseter acknowledged allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, which he called “missteps,” and left Disney the next year.
The next Tomb Raider film will feature a new Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s movie rights are up for grabs. According to a report from TheWrap, the Amazon-owned MGM waited too long to create a sequel to its 2018 Tomb Raider film, freeing up the rights for the next Hollywood studio that wants to take a stab at creating an adaption of the long-running video game franchise.
Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or if the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.
'Murder at the Cottage' Trailer Shows the Mysterious Death of a French TV Producer [Exclusive]
Six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan (In America, In the Name of the Father) is searching for justice for a murdered French television producer in a new Collider-exclusive trailer for his upcoming docuseries Murder at the Cottage. The five-part Sky original series investigates the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier whose death just before Christmas in 1996 remains one of Ireland's most gruesome and mysterious unsolved cases. Directed by and starring Sheridan with Donal MacIntyre producing alongside him, the series makes its U.S. debut on August 4 with two episodes releasing exclusively on Topic followed by one episode a week thereafter.
Why 'The Gray Man' cast Bollywood star Dhanush in the film and kept his character alive: 'We were not interested in him playing a one-off character'
"The Gray Man" may feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but Dhanush has a scene-stealing role in the film. The Russos tell Insider why they cast him.
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series
Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High. The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.
'Moon Knight': Mohamed Diab and Oscar Isaac Hint That Season 2 Is Coming
Following a major cliffhanger at the end of the first season of Marvel's Moon Knight series, it seemed like a lock for Marc Spector/Stephen Grant (Oscar Isaac) to return to television screens. The introduction of a new alter for the lead opened the door for a lot of possibilities to continue this story and potentially connect it to the wider MCU. Thankfully, for fans of the series, it seems there will be a second outing for the character. Although not officially confirmed, Isaac appeared on a TikTok from Mohammed Diab in which they heavily imply a second season is in the works over at Disney+.
'The Witches' and 'Moonshot' Among Six Warner Bros. Exclusives Pulled From HBO Max
The internet was thrown into a frenzy a couple of days ago when Warner Bros. announced the decision to shelve the upcoming DCEU film Batgirl. The move had people questioning and analyzing why a project, which had cost $90 million to be completed after a pandemic-induced hiatus, was being scrapped without much fanfare. Warner Bros.' recently released statement about the film attributed the decision to a strategic shift under new the studio's new leadership, and many have concluded the choice ultimately comes down to cutting costs. But it would seem that Batgirl is not the only content getting culled.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Release Date Shifts to Thursday
Disney+ announced today that the upcoming Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is being delayed by one day, with the whole released calendar of the TV show shifted from Wednesdays to Thursdays. While some streaming services tend to release new seasons of their most beloved TV shows closer to...
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
‘Andor’ finally bringing back iconic ‘Star Wars’ location not seen since the prequel trilogy
Before Obi-Wan Kenobi, the only Star Wars stories from the Disney era bridging the gap between the prequels and the original trilogy were Rogue One and Rebels, but with Andor now taking place several years before the former, Lucasfilm will have the opportunity to resurrect some of the iconic locations from the prequel trilogy.
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
An acclaimed forgotten fantasy that flopped hard mounts a rescue mission on streaming
Disney’s live-action remakes of its classic animated back catalogue have yielded bumper box office while generating inconsistent reactions from critics and audiences, but when a rival studio opted to mount a big budget version of Peter Pan for a new generation, it suffered from the complete opposite set of circumstances.
Ranking Don Bluth's 10 Theatrical Films From Best to Worst
Don Bluth left Disney in 1979 after mounting frustration with the company's leadership and treatment of their animated movies. He wanted to return animation to the days of Walt Disney, both as an art form and a storytelling medium. With this vision, he would release ten theatrical films from 1982 to 2000.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' May Hit Disney Plus in Less Than a Month
Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters July 8. But critics' middling reviews ("disappointingly shallow" is how our own reviewer described it) may mean you're holding out until the film leaves cinemas and moves onto Disney Plus. Disney's streaming strategy for its theatrical releases has been all over the map. Encanto...
