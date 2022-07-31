www.rockvillenights.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say. Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police. Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long black hair...
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
Train In Maryland Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Passenger Vehicle: Reports
First responders have been dispatched to a reported train versus tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County, initial reports stated. Alerts were issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding a train that struck at least one passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick, according to the initial and unconfirmed reports.
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Bay Net
Police Seeking Identity Of Annapolis Porch Pirate
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Detectives need help identifying the pictured suspect who allegedly stole a package from a porch of a residence located in the 600 block of Brutons Cove Way in Annapolis. The suspect was seen entering a dark-colored Ford SUV,. possibly an Edge. Anyone with information regarding the...
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
Sisters from Potomac die after house fire in New York
LONG ISLAND (PIX11/DC News Now) — Two sisters from Potomac, Md. died when a fire engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the fire on Spring Lane in Noyac around 3:35 a.m. Firefighters found the two victims, Jillian Wiener and Lindsay Wiener, inside the home. Medics took them to the hospital […]
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
Baltimore pastor attacked while preparing Back to School Drive for children
A Baltimore pastor working to change violence in his community became a victim of assault Monday evening.
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father
The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered. On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
15-Year-Old Damascus Boy Reported Missing
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations...
Rockville police called after assault at restaurant
Rockville City police were summoned to a restaurant in the Twinbrook area after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:11 PM Sunday night.
