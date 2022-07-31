ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say. Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police. Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long black hair...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff

A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Train In Maryland Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Passenger Vehicle: Reports

First responders have been dispatched to a reported train versus tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County, initial reports stated. Alerts were issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding a train that struck at least one passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick, according to the initial and unconfirmed reports.
BRUNSWICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home

Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
POTOMAC, MD
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Seeking Identity Of Annapolis Porch Pirate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Detectives need help identifying the pictured suspect who allegedly stole a package from a porch of a residence located in the 600 block of Brutons Cove Way in Annapolis. The suspect was seen entering a dark-colored Ford SUV,. possibly an Edge. Anyone with information regarding the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Farm#Pleasant Drive
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland

A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
WALDORF, MD
DC News Now

Sisters from Potomac die after house fire in New York

LONG ISLAND (PIX11/DC News Now) — Two sisters from Potomac, Md. died when a fire engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the fire on Spring Lane in Noyac around 3:35 a.m. Firefighters found the two victims, Jillian Wiener and Lindsay Wiener, inside the home. Medics took them to the hospital […]
POTOMAC, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
VIENNA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville police called after assault at restaurant

Rockville City police were summoned to a restaurant in the Twinbrook area after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:11 PM Sunday night.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy