Fresno, CA

Mega Millions ticket out of Fresno wins 4.2 million dollars

By Vania Patino, 23ABC
Bakersfield Channel
 3 days ago
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno

Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Fresno lotto ticket worth $4.2 million matches 5 numbers in Mega Millions

FRESNO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Lottery announced on Twitter Saturday that a Mega Millions winner was drawn in Illinois, but that a ticket purchased in Fresno matched all five other numbers. The ticket, drawn at a Vons on North Cedar Avenue in Fresno, is worth $4.2 million. The winning numbers were; 67, 45, 57, […]
FRESNO, CA
