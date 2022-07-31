Mega Millions ticket out of Fresno wins 4.2 million dollars

www.turnto23.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno
Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
Winning Mega Millions ticket for over $4 million sold at northeast Fresno Vons
According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $4,234,962 was sold at a store in northeast Fresno.
Fresno rent prices drop, buck nationwide trend
It's a small victory but at least the numbers are trending in the right direction.
Fresno lotto ticket worth $4.2 million matches 5 numbers in Mega Millions
FRESNO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Lottery announced on Twitter Saturday that a Mega Millions winner was drawn in Illinois, but that a ticket purchased in Fresno matched all five other numbers. The ticket, drawn at a Vons on North Cedar Avenue in Fresno, is worth $4.2 million. The winning numbers were; 67, 45, 57, […]
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Fresno-area rents reached an all-time high in June. Where do prices stand now?
The median monthly rent to lease a two-bedroom apartment in Fresno in July was about $1,319, and someone looking to a lease a one-bedroom unit could expect to find a median rent rate of $1,074 per month. Both prices represent a retreat from all-time highs reported in June in a...
North Fresno pizza parlor opens 2 weeks after brazen daylight robbery
99 Craft Pizza has fully opened its doors at Palm and Nees Avenues, weeks after a break-in and burglary forced it to put its earlier opening on hold.
How to help employees impacted by brewery fire in Madera
The Central Valley Brewers Guild is taking action to help employees impacted by a brewery fire in Madera.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo Defends Care of Elephants, Calls Lawsuit ‘Frivolous’
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has moved to defend itself against a lawsuit after a nonprofit group, the Nonhuman Rights Project, filed a civil action against the popular venue. The group claims the zoo’s three African elephants — Amahle, Nolwazi, and Vusmusi — have been unlawfully imprisoned and restrained of their liberty.
NEW Local Business: Zaytoona in River Park
On recent trips to River Park, I had noticed a banner hanging in front of the one vacant shop. The banner read “Zaytoona – now hiring”. I was curious as to what Zaytoona was, and last weekend, I got my answer firsthand. Zaytoona, which is now open,...
Central California Legal Services has a whole team dedicated to housing
Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify providing crucial support for those with lower incomes. Harpreet Singh is a senior staff attorney with CCLS. He joined the show to talk about their team dedicated to housing issues. Central California Legal Services Legal...
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
Thursday Night Market canceled for third week in a row
For a third straight week, high temperatures have canceled the Thursday Night Market. Main Street Hanford announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the event would be canceled due to a third week of triple-digit temperatures. “It was a really difficult decision to make because we obviously really want to be...
Visalia homeowner says his new air conditioner is a lemon and installer can't fix it
A Visalia homeowner who took advantage of a statewide energy program has been living a nightmare for weeks. His new air conditioner is messed up, the installer can't figure out what's wrong, so he's burning up at home. It's another hot day in the Perez home in Visalia. 87 degrees...
Industrial park grows by leaps and bounds
VISALIA – Another 2,000 jobs might be capping off the recent industrial boom as a familiar developer continues to expand the boundaries of the Visalia Industrial Park. After luring Amazon into two, million square plus warehouses in the industrial park, Newport Beach-based CapRock is now planning an even larger complex west of Plaza Drive and a mile north of Riggin Avenue.
“Oh what a night” Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons has been canceled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater on August 21, but that show has now been canceled, according to AXS. The original performance date was scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, but was later postponed to Aug 21, which has now altogether been canceled. The […]
CBS47 Welcomes Evening Anchor Brian Dorman to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Brian Dorman joins the CBS47 Eyewitness News Team from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dorman has spent time working across the Midwest, and is excited to begin his journey on the West Coast, anchoring Eyewitness News at 5, 6, 7, 7:30 and 11 alongside CBS47 Evening Anchor Kathryn Herr and CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace.
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
New craft beer business opens in Clovis
Burning Sun Brewing Company is a production-only brewery. The owners first met in high school and did "home-brewing" for more than a decade.
