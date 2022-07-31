ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell passes away at age 88

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Henri Richard
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Hall Of Famer#The Montreal Canadiens#North American#The San Francisco Dons#The American Civil Rights
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Names Most "Important" Basketball Player Ever

Who's the most "important" basketball player of all-time?. According to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, it's not Michael Jordan. It's not LeBron James, either. Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, is the most important person to ever wear a basketball uniform, according to Wilbon. Wilbon expounded on his thoughts on Monday...
NBA
musictimes.com

NBA YoungBoy Fans Divided After Mocking Jay DaYoungan's Death Online

Jay DaYoungan's death has surprised the hip-hop community because of his tragic demise. It was only recently that more details emerged on his death, he was ambushed by five gunmen, leaving him with fatal injuries and his father heavily wounded. Since his death, last Wednesday, Jul. 27, 2022, tributes to...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy