Sparks Fire Responds to Structure Fire Involving Two Apartments

Reno Fire and NV Energy Respond to Apartment Fire on Grove Street
The Reno Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that broke out at 255 Grove St. in Reno. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 3, 2022. Fire crews say there's no immediate fire but sparks and flames were spewing out of the apartment's power boxes. The power...
2news.com
Car Rolls Away, Crashes Through Incline Village Dispensary
A car crashed through the front window of an Incline Village dispensary on Tuesday and it was caught on tape!. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of the crash which narrowly missed the clerk working at the NuLeaf Tahoe dispensary, just after 1 p.m. Deputies say a woman...
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
2news.com
Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained
Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
FOX Reno
Construction equipment sparked 17-acre Kinney Fire Monday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire has been 100% contained. The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) team says sparks from a power saw caused the fire which spread onto the surrounding vegetation in the area as workers cut pavers. Some wood fences were damaged,...
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Garage Fire on Foley Way in Reno
An investigation is underway after an early morning garage fire on Foley Way in Reno. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Monday. When fire crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to just the garage. Fire crews tell us everyone inside...
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured Two-Car Collision at Mae Anne Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 3, 2022) – Sunday night, at least three people sustained injuries after a two-car collision at Mae Anne Avenue. The incident took place on July 24th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the entrance to Coit Plaza. According to reports, a collision between two vehicles happened after...
2news.com
Man Hospitalized After Getting Trapped Under Vehicle After Hit-and-Run Crash
One man has been transported to the hospital after being trapped under the front axle of the vehicle that he is believed to have been driving. Reno Fire Department says they were called to the scene at Bennie Lane to rescue him around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Reno Police...
L.A. Weekly
Intersection Closed after Two-Vehicle Crash on Saliman Street [Carson City, NV]
The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Saliman and William streets. Carson City authorities responded to a collision between two vehicles, although the main events that led up to the crash remain unknown. Officials are currently unsure about the total number of injured victims at this time.
2news.com
16-Year-Old Accused of Driving Through, Damaging Parks in Sparks
Sparks Police say they arrested a 16-year-old accused of driving recklessly through two different parks. It happened at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park in the Wingfield Springs area last weekend. Police say the teen left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Most of the damage was done to landscaping...
mynews4.com
Man arrested for prowling in Reno neighborhoods
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno police officers arrested a 27-year-old man for prowling in Reno neighborhoods. Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded on July 13 at 2:30 a.m. to an incident in the area of the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on report of a prowler. The prowler contacted a teenager girl while peeping in her window. Officers responded on July 14 to the same area on the report of a prowler that had attempted to contact another girl while standing outside her window.
FOX Reno
Crews respond to a rollover crash at South Virginia Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is responding to a rollover crash at South Virginia St. near South McCarran Blvd. in Reno Sunday afternoon. RFD says two vehicles were involved, but only one car tipped over to the side. Two people were trapped and extricated with minor injuries.
2news.com
Reno Fire Responds to Extraction Crash on Virginia Street and McCarran
The Reno Fire Department, REMSA, and Reno Police are on scene of an extraction traffic crash involving two vehicles. It happened at 3 p.m. on South Virginia St. near McCarran Blvd. One lane heading southbound on Virginia St. was closed until the rolled over vehicle was towed away. RPD say...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road. There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning...
Sierra Sun
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into business in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
KOLO TV Reno
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
KOLO TV Reno
Crews work to contain brush fire off of Red Rock Rd.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire north of Reno. Its burning near Silver Lake just off Red Rock Road. About 5 acres have been burned and no structures are threatened. No word yet on how it got started.
KOLO TV Reno
Flash flood emergency for Tamarack Fire burn scar; flash flood warning for Six Mile Canyon
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -6:45 P.M. UPDATE: There is now a flash flood warning in the Six Mile Canyon area near Virginia City, the National Weather Service reports. Radar shows heavy rainfall in the area that includes Storey and Lyon counties. “Avoid the area, flooding is already occurring or imminent,” the...
2news.com
Man Accused of Prowling, Breaking Into Homes in Northeast Reno
Police have released a photo of a man accused of prowling around homes in a northeast Reno neighborhood. Police say the investigation began about two weeks ago. Reports started coming in of a man peering through bedroom windows of two teenage girls. Since then, police believe the same man has...
