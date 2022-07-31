Camp Observations and Takeaways: Defense strikes back on Day 4

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held their seventh practice of the preseason on Thursday morning. One of the pleasant surprises of camp has been tight end Brian Courtney's quick growth in the offense. After practice, the freshman spoke to the media. Courtney talked about his transition to tight end and how he's adapted to the speed of the game. He also talked about his improved technique from the spring and how blocking has been the most challenging part of learning the new position. See the full interview below:

