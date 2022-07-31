Camp Observations and Takeaways: Defense strikes back on Day 4

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VIDEO: Clips from FSU's seventh practice of the preseason
TALLAHASSEE -- After a day off on Wednesday, Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Thursday morning. For the second straight practice, the Seminoles were in full pads. The fully-padded practice was FSU's seventh practice of the preseason. On Thursday, the media had video access to three of the first four practice periods. Noles247 has compiled clips from the early portion of practice. The video features Jordan Travis working on his footwork, Alex Atkins working with the offensive line unit, Trey Benson returning kickoffs, and more. View the video below:
WATCH: Fabien Lovett has full confidence in the capability of FSU's defensive line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State veteran defensive tackle Fabien Lovett isn't shy when it comes to having confidence in what he and his fellow defensive line teammates can accomplish during the 2022 season. On Thursday, Lovett spoke about himself, a number of his fellow defensive linemen, and more. The full video interview is below:
WATCH: Deuce Spann on developing at wide receiver and making big plays
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Deuce Spann, who began his collegiate career playing quarterback, spoke on the transition to his current position over the past couple years. He also discussed turning in big plays during preseason practice. The complete video interview is below:
WATCH: Brian Courtney talks transition to tight end, comfort level in the offense
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held their seventh practice of the preseason on Thursday morning. One of the pleasant surprises of camp has been tight end Brian Courtney's quick growth in the offense. After practice, the freshman spoke to the media. Courtney talked about his transition to tight end and how he's adapted to the speed of the game. He also talked about his improved technique from the spring and how blocking has been the most challenging part of learning the new position. See the full interview below:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OTB’s 1-on-1 series: Darrick Yray, the art of scouting and putting together a large recruiting event
Florida State general manager Darrick Yray joined the program in a new role in February, and is charged with organizing a department that is the lifeblood of a football program: recruiting. Yray, in a 1-on-1 interview with On The Bench’s Trey Rowland, provides insight into his role with FSU, scouting...
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1