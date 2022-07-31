ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Observations and Takeaways: Defense strikes back on Day 4

By Brendan Sonnone
VIDEO: Clips from FSU's seventh practice of the preseason

TALLAHASSEE -- After a day off on Wednesday, Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Thursday morning. For the second straight practice, the Seminoles were in full pads. The fully-padded practice was FSU's seventh practice of the preseason. On Thursday, the media had video access to three of the first four practice periods. Noles247 has compiled clips from the early portion of practice. The video features Jordan Travis working on his footwork, Alex Atkins working with the offensive line unit, Trey Benson returning kickoffs, and more. View the video below:
WATCH: Brian Courtney talks transition to tight end, comfort level in the offense

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held their seventh practice of the preseason on Thursday morning. One of the pleasant surprises of camp has been tight end Brian Courtney's quick growth in the offense. After practice, the freshman spoke to the media. Courtney talked about his transition to tight end and how he's adapted to the speed of the game. He also talked about his improved technique from the spring and how blocking has been the most challenging part of learning the new position. See the full interview below:
