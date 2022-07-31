ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Never run out of things to do in Chattanooga

By Tala Shatara
WATE
 3 days ago
WATE

Date Night Eateries Around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Tennessee Aquarium hatches endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups and more

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson talks about the endangered short-tail nurse sharks just hatched at the aquarium, the upcoming Ocean Exploration Member night and the premier of ET at the IMAX theater. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium. 800.262.0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Build a Chattanooga experience for couples

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday

Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
chattanoogaradiotv.com

My date with a Hot Fudge Cake

As you know, I write about things that matter. Like the gradual disappearance of Shoney’s Big Boy restaurants. At one time, there were 1800 of them. Now, there are only 163, and none near me. Last December, I enjoyed one of the greatest days of my life. I had...
ATHENS, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 3

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Betty Reed was taken into custody for public intoxication after police were dispatched on a check well-being call. 2100 block McBrien Road (Theft 22-010818):. Police responded to this location...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

