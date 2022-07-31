Never run out of things to do in Chattanooga

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO