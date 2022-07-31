Never run out of things to do in Chattanooga

www.wate.com
WATE
Date Night Eateries Around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!
WTVC
Tennessee Aquarium hatches endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups and more
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson talks about the endangered short-tail nurse sharks just hatched at the aquarium, the upcoming Ocean Exploration Member night and the premier of ET at the IMAX theater. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium. 800.262.0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
WTVC
CHI Memorial: Back-to-School lunches and thinking beyond the sandwich
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robin Darling from CHI Memorial talks with James about back-to-school lunches and thinking “beyond the sandwich”. Stay connected with CHI Memorial Diabetes and Nutrition Center.
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday
Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
WTVC
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
chattanoogaradiotv.com
My date with a Hot Fudge Cake
As you know, I write about things that matter. Like the gradual disappearance of Shoney’s Big Boy restaurants. At one time, there were 1800 of them. Now, there are only 163, and none near me. Last December, I enjoyed one of the greatest days of my life. I had...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Aug. 3
The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Betty Reed was taken into custody for public intoxication after police were dispatched on a check well-being call. 2100 block McBrien Road (Theft 22-010818):. Police responded to this location...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
AdWeek
‘Widespread’ Covid Outbreak Forces Chattanooga Station to Cancel Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC is back to doing news after canceling its morning newscast yesterday. The station sent out a tweet yesterday...
wvlt.tv
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
