Ex-Red Sox OF Renfroe Hits 2-run HR, Brewers Top Boston 9-4

Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO