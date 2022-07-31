Lydia Ko cruises into lead at Women's Scottish Open

www.yardbarker.com
Related
Golf Channel
How Tiger Woods kind of spoiled Webb Simpson's Presidents Cup surprise
Before Davis Love III even called him up, Webb Simpson knew he was going to be named an assistant Presidents Cup captain – or so he thought. He can thank Tiger Woods for that. As Simpson tells it, he was out for a meal last Tuesday in Wilmington, North...
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament
Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Golf.com
Simpson, Stricker final two assistant captains for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Captain Davis Love III has rounded out his staff for next month’s Presidents Cup. Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson will be the final two assistant captains for the U.S. Squad at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The pair joins Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who Love tapped back in April.
golfmagic.com
Ryder Cup Europe director provides update on futures of LIV Golf players
Ryder Cup Europe director Guy Kinnings has provided an update on the status of the LIV Golf players hoping to still play in the biennial event. At present the European LIV Golf players have not been banned from the Ryder Cup but there are question marks over the futures of their former stalwarts.
Golf Digest
The top 30 nice guys on the PGA Tour
“Nice” is subjective. Particularly this year, when the ongoing schism in professional golf has challenged traditional notions about right and wrong. It’s possible to be an ethically upright person who isn’t pleasant to strangers, just as it is to be a cordial backstabber to one’s friends. To compile our list of the 30 Nicest Guys on Tour, we interviewed and surveyed more than 120 players, caddies, media members, golf executives, locker-room attendants and tournament volunteers. We asked specific questions and open-ended ones, and Tony Finau’s name came up more than anybody else’s. Now, people have varying opinions of what constitutes a nice guy, and far be it for us to narrow this definition. The sole criterion was current PGA Tour membership, so you won’t see European or senior-circuit individuals on this list. But if you are looking for a through line on the players below, it is this: the inclination and consistency of treating people—no matter their station—with respect and civility. (2019 rank in parenthesis)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
"I'm like an 18 handicap" Horschel explains fishing comp with Cam Smith
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel has opened up on how his fishing competition with Cameron Smith came about after the Australian captured the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Both Horschel, 35, and Smith, 28, are keen anglers and decided to use their downtime after an exhausting major season to compete in a fishing competition.
Golf Digest
R&A increases Women's British Open purse to a record $7.3 million
GULLANE, Scotland — The clue being in the title, the world of professional golf has always been about the money. Last month, Cameron Smith’s victory in the Open Championship at St. Andrews was worth $2.5 million to the Australian, from a total prize money payout of $14 million. This week’s AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield isn’t quite on that financial level, but things are definitely looking up for the game’s best women players.
Phil Mickelson, 10 LIV Golf defectors are suing the PGA Tour
LIV Golf has 11 players suing the PGA Tour as more drama surrounds this new golf league. How much more drama do the PGA Tour and LIV Golf need?. Both tours claim they want to grow the game; instead, they are doing petty things to make each other look bad.
Comments / 0