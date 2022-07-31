Lydia Ko cruises into lead at Women's Scottish Open

“Nice” is subjective. Particularly this year, when the ongoing schism in professional golf has challenged traditional notions about right and wrong. It’s possible to be an ethically upright person who isn’t pleasant to strangers, just as it is to be a cordial backstabber to one’s friends. To compile our list of the 30 Nicest Guys on Tour, we interviewed and surveyed more than 120 players, caddies, media members, golf executives, locker-room attendants and tournament volunteers. We asked specific questions and open-ended ones, and Tony Finau’s name came up more than anybody else’s. Now, people have varying opinions of what constitutes a nice guy, and far be it for us to narrow this definition. The sole criterion was current PGA Tour membership, so you won’t see European or senior-circuit individuals on this list. But if you are looking for a through line on the players below, it is this: the inclination and consistency of treating people—no matter their station—with respect and civility. (2019 rank in parenthesis)

