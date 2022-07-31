ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Lydia Ko cruises into lead at Women's Scottish Open

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament

Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
GOSHEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#British Open#Women#Dundonald Links
Yardbarker

Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster

Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup Europe director provides update on futures of LIV Golf players

Ryder Cup Europe director Guy Kinnings has provided an update on the status of the LIV Golf players hoping to still play in the biennial event. At present the European LIV Golf players have not been banned from the Ryder Cup but there are question marks over the futures of their former stalwarts.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The top 30 nice guys on the PGA Tour

“Nice” is subjective. Particularly this year, when the ongoing schism in professional golf has challenged traditional notions about right and wrong. It’s possible to be an ethically upright person who isn’t pleasant to strangers, just as it is to be a cordial backstabber to one’s friends. To compile our list of the 30 Nicest Guys on Tour, we interviewed and surveyed more than 120 players, caddies, media members, golf executives, locker-room attendants and tournament volunteers. We asked specific questions and open-ended ones, and Tony Finau’s name came up more than anybody else’s. Now, people have varying opinions of what constitutes a nice guy, and far be it for us to narrow this definition. The sole criterion was current PGA Tour membership, so you won’t see European or senior-circuit individuals on this list. But if you are looking for a through line on the players below, it is this: the inclination and consistency of treating people—no matter their station—with respect and civility. (2019 rank in parenthesis)
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

"I'm like an 18 handicap" Horschel explains fishing comp with Cam Smith

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel has opened up on how his fishing competition with Cameron Smith came about after the Australian captured the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Both Horschel, 35, and Smith, 28, are keen anglers and decided to use their downtime after an exhausting major season to compete in a fishing competition.
GOLF
Golf Digest

R&A increases Women's British Open purse to a record $7.3 million

GULLANE, Scotland — The clue being in the title, the world of professional golf has always been about the money. Last month, Cameron Smith’s victory in the Open Championship at St. Andrews was worth $2.5 million to the Australian, from a total prize money payout of $14 million. This week’s AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield isn’t quite on that financial level, but things are definitely looking up for the game’s best women players.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy