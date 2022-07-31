Vitalik: Metaverse ‘Is Going to Happen’ but Meta’s ‘Will Misfire’

decrypt.co
Related
decrypt.co
Ethereum Name Service Domain Registrations Hit All-Time High as Merge Approaches
More than 1.8 million ENS Domain names have been registered, and adoption by non-English speaking communities are rising. Ethereum Name Service domain ownership surpassed 1.8 million names, with 378,000 new .eth registrations in July alone, according to ENS Domains. The surge in registrations comes as the Ethereum community prepares for...
decrypt.co
Tinder Owner Ghosts Metaverse and In-App Currencies
‘We’re early,’ as the crypto adage has it. Perhaps too early, says Tinder’s parent company Match Group, as it drops its metaverse plans. Match Group, the parent company of globally-popular dating application Tinder, has made the corporate decision to temporarily withdraw capital investment and innovative focus from the metaverse and digital token sectors.
decrypt.co
Prominent Chinese Ethereum Miner Wants to Resist Merge, Create Fork
Chandler Guo is attempting to fork Ethereum and maintain a proof-of-work version of the network that he’s calling ETHPOW. As Ethereum takes its final steps toward the merge—the network’s much-hyped move to proof of stake—an influential crypto miner is looking to create a movement to resist that transition.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Pioneer Jeff Garzik Launches Web3 Production Company
The new media outfit aims to tell stories from the intersection of Sci-Fi and Web3. Jeff Garzik, a key developer of the Linux operating system and Bitcoin Core project, announced the launch of NextCypher Productions on Tuesday. The independent entertainment company aims to use Web3 tools to produce independent science fiction entertainment.
RELATED PEOPLE
decrypt.co
Polkadot Parachain Astar Turns to Alchemy's Crypto API in New Tie-Up
Astar Network is now the first project within the Polkadot ecosystem to let developers build apps using Alchemy Supernode crypto API. Astar Network, a crypto bridge connecting layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum and Cosmos with the Polkadot ecosystem, today announced a partnership with blockchain development platform Alchemy. The tie-up will let...
decrypt.co
Solana Unicorn Magic Eden Expands NFT Marketplace to Ethereum
Recently valued at $1.6 billion, Magic Eden will begin its multi-chain expansion with Ethereum in the coming weeks. Magic Eden, the most popular NFT marketplace on Solana, will add support for Ethereum beginning this month. The startup, which was founded less than a year ago, was valued in June at...
decrypt.co
What is Yuga Labs’ Otherside? Inside the Bored Ape Yacht Club Metaverse
The creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club are behind ApeCoin-powered metaverse platform Otherside. Here’s how it works. Popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection Bored Ape Yacht Club has been seen everywhere from comic books to burger restaurants. Now, it’s branching out into the virtual world, with the launch of Otherside,...
decrypt.co
How Crypto and Esports Are Fueling Each Other’s Growth
From top-dollar sponsorships to NFTs, fan tokens, and tournaments for Web3 games, the industries are increasingly intertwined. Crypto and esports industry firms have engaged in sponsorship deals plus collaborated on NFT and gaming projects and more. Decrypt spoke with leaders from crypto firms and notable esports teams to explore the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Crypto Bridge Nomad Exploited for $190M in ‘Frenzied Free-for-All’
The bug in an upgrade to the Nomad protocol allowed anyone with the know-how to nab funds, draining the bridge of roughly $190 million. In one of the most extensive hacks since Axie Infinity's Ronin Bridge Sidechain in March, an exploit on the Nomad token bridge has allowed attackers to rob the bridge of roughly $190 million.
decrypt.co
Meet Crypto Twitter’s Latest Meme: ‘Let’s Form Group!’
As with every great meme that has graced this benighted civilization, it began with an elegant and moving story, captured in all its fleeting delicacy by a Forbes “contributor.”. The story appeared under the headline, “Tiffany & Co Releases Those CryptoPunk Pendants And They Are Expensive, Here’s All The...
NFL・
decrypt.co
What Bitcoin Miners Are Doing to Survive the Bear Market
The Bitcoin market downturn has halted construction on mining sites and dropped the price of mining equipment—but also created opportunities for a few companies. Cryptocurrency miners have a lot of fixed costs, like power, real estate, and the souped-up computers, or rigs, that do the actual mining. That’s why...
decrypt.co
Solana, USDC Drained From Wallets in Attack
More than 5,000 wallets have been drained of millions of dollars. Solana's price plunged within hours. An unknown attacker drained thousands of wallets containing at least $4 million worth of Solana and USDC late Tuesday night. The hack, which was still ongoing at 8:00 PM PST, seemed to originate on the Solana browser wallet Phantom and was believed to compromise user keys—possibly involving seedphrases that were re-used among wallets on different chains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Colombia Enlists Ripple Labs to Put Land Deeds on Blockchain
Colombia’s government has launched a partnership with Ripple Labs, the company behind the cryptocurrency XRP, to put land titles on the blockchain, part of a plan to rectify land distribution efforts so unfair they’ve led to decades of armed conflict. The project, built by blockchain development company Peersyst...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Fanatic Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO
Saylor will stay on as executive chairman and says the move will allow him to double down on the company's "Bitcoin acquisition strategy." Cloud software company MicroStrategy today announced that Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin advocate who has served as the company's chief executive officer since 1989, will step down as CEO and transition to a new role of executive chairman.
decrypt.co
Robinhood Crypto Slapped With $30M Fine by New York Regulators
The company’s crypto unit violated state anti-money laundering and cybersecurity measures. The New York Department of Financial Services has fined Robinhood Crypto $30 million for multiple regulatory violations. The department concluded after an investigation that the company had failed to maintain proper cybersecurity measures or satisfy anti-money laundering obligations....
decrypt.co
Coinbase Scores Deal with BlackRock to Give Aladdin Customers Bitcoin Access
A high-profile partnership with the world’s largest asset manager shows institutional interest in crypto even amid the bear market. Crypto exchange Coinbase has partnered with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to offer institutional users of its Aladdin platform access to crypto through Coinbase Prime. Connecting the two...
decrypt.co
Net Flows Suggest ‘Bullish’ Crypto Market Momentum: Bank of America
A recent report from Bank of America identified several bullish trends in the crypto market, indicating investors may be changing sentiment. The Bank of America has concluded that the recent rise in crypto outflows from exchanges and a rise in stablecoin net inflows signal "bullish" market momentum. In the July...
decrypt.co
OpenSea NFT Gifting Feature Raises Concerns About Mislabeled Transactions
The feature is causing some third-party wallet trackers to miscategorize NFT gifts as purchases by the recipient. A new “gifting” feature on leading NFT marketplace OpenSea is causing confusion over mislabeled transactions—something that could potentially be exploited by predatory NFT traders. NFTs—unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership...
decrypt.co
Magic Eden Rivals Say NFTs on Solana’s Biggest Marketplace Are at Risk
Solana’s top NFT marketplace responds to growing criticism and says it plans to change the way it manages users' assets—but not right away. Leading Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden has faced growing criticism about recent platform changes and its escrow-based trading model. Magic Eden defended its API changes...
decrypt.co
Starbucks Teases Web3 Updates to Its Popular Rewards Program
The global coffee company looks to digital collectibles and to better engage customers. Web3 will play a part in the future of Starbucks' popular rewards program, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said. "We have been working on a very exciting new digital initiative that builds on our existing industry-leading digital platform...
Comments / 0