Beyoncé Dominates Our "R&B Season" Update

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Says Beyoncé Has "No Soul" After Using Sample Without Permission
Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
NME
Beyoncé’s mum stopped Solange from playing sister’s back-up singer in ‘Austin Powers’
Solange Knowles was nearly set to appear in Austin Powers film Goldmember alongside sister Beyoncé. The latter famously starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in the 2003 comedy film opposite Mike Myers, though a new oral history from Vulture claims that her younger sister was lined-up as a backup singer. “I...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Gary Has The Tea On Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Dating Situation! [WATCH]
The talk of the town is Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt are now dating. They were seen out holding hands together and heading towards a limo together. In other news, Floyd Mayweather paid $18,000 for a mink fur car seat and $45,000 for a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch for his grandson Kentrell Jr.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"
Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
NBA・
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Comments / 0