Music

Beyoncé Dominates Our "R&B Season" Update

By Rex Provost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Kelis Says Beyoncé Has "No Soul" After Using Sample Without Permission

Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Renaissance#Big Freedia#New Music Daily
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"

Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
