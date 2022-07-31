ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, NJ

Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged

By Julia Marnin
Centre Daily
 3 days ago
Kelly Curry
3d ago

legally, if lights and siren are on in the vast majority of states, fire trucks must slow down enough for the intersection to clear. non emergency vehicles may not enter the intersection, even on green, if an emergency vehicle is trying to enter the intersection. the emergency vehicle always has right of way if lights AND siren are active. if lights and siren were active, he's innocent and the couple were at fault. if lights and siren were not both active, he's at fault.

MGMB
3d ago

While what happened was a complete tragedy.. this fireman was on route to save lives. I grew up as a fireman's daughter and they strive and honor to protect others before their own lives. I know this wasn't anything this man would have ever wanted.. but I do know I've grown up knowing that as a driver you also yield to any and all emergency equipment because they are trying to save lives. There's no way this man that was willing to give his life to help others would have done this on purpose ever. Rip the victims of this horrible crash but I don't believe charging a man that was trying to save lives should be charged while only trying to save others.

Sandra Corless
3d ago

I don't know the legalities of lights and sirens in a emergency but common sense should tell you to slow down in the intersection even in a emergency🤔😠🚒

