TALLMADGE: The sunshine was bright and warm in Portage County on Friday evening as three pairs of area residents began floating toward the sky together. The six — from Stark County’s Lake Township, Medina County, Ravenna and Louisville — barely had time to get acquainted before their realizing their dream of going riding in a hot air balloon. The balloon, tagged “Heaven Bound,” lifted off above Tallmadge just after 7 p.m. The group...

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO