Reckless driver tries to escape San Rafael police by diving into canal

www.ktvu.com
Related
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed on a San Francisco Muni bus, another injured
Police are investigating a fatal Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Wednesday. One person was killed and another was injured. No arrests have been made. Muni vehicles are equipped with security cameras.
Kentfield Police searching for stabbing suspect
The Kentfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from KPD.
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
Multiple suspects, vehicles sought after stores burglarized in East Oakland
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are seeking several suspects and vehicles connected after stores at an East Oakland shopping center were burglarized earlier this week.Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the International Plaza on the 800 block of International Boulevard. Responding officers located at least seven stores that were burglarized.According to a preliminary investigation, at least five people exited from three vehicles before the burglaries. The suspects then left the area with cash and a firearm.Police describe the first vehicle as a white 2010s four-door white BMW with tinted windows. The BMW has non-matching silver wheels on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catalytic converter theft leads to shooting in Pacifica; suspects sought
PACIFICA – At least three people are being sought following a catalytic converter and shooting in a Pacifica neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the 600 block of Edgemar Avenue around 4:45 a.m.According to police, a resident saw two suspects attempting to steal a catalytic vehicle from a vehicle parked on the street.Police said the resident armed himself with a BB gun and confronted the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.The two suspects fled the scene in a waiting SUV nearby, possibly driven by a third suspect. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading towards Manor Drive.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police describe the suspects as males in their 30s, who were speaking to each other in Spanish. The SUV is described as a dark-colored Ford midsize or a similar vehicle.Detectives checked the surrounding neighborhood for evidence and surveillance cameras, which may have captured the vehicle.Anyone who may have information about Wednesday morning's incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling the department's "Silent Witness Tip Line" at 650-359-4444.
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead
San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
San Francisco Muni bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus Wednesday killed one passenger and injured a second, police said.Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the 8 Bayshore and 9 San Bruno routes serve the location, but it was unclear on which route the shooting happened.The officers provided first aid, including CPR, to one of the victims who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the crime scene investigation.No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting
PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Search for alleged armed person underway in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police initiated a search for an alleged armed suspect late Tuesday afternoon. Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. No further information was immediately available. This is a breaking news story. Please...
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
Piedmont road rage incident ends with gunshots
Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in shots fired, according to a Facebook post from Piedmont Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley police find an allegedly armed person hiding in crawlspace following search
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police found an allegedly armed suspect hiding in a crawlspace following a search that began late Tuesday afternoon. Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. By 6 p.m., police tweeted that officers found the person hiding in a crawlspace at the 1100 block of Channing Way.
KTVU FOX 2
Non-fatal stabbing on BART, trains not stopping at South Hayward station
HAYWARD, Calif. - BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Trains are not stopping at South Hayward station as police respond. The transit agency first tweeted about the incident at 8:11 p.m., simply describing it as "police activity."
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
Comments / 0