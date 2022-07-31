Orange County Public Schools hand out new devices to students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is handing out new laptops to some students.

Officials said 113,000 new devices will go to students in grades 6 through 12.

The only exceptions are for students at Horizon High School, Lake Buena Vista High School and Water Spring Middle School.

Those students received new devices last year.

Freshman and new students at Edgewater High School were able to pick up their laptops, schedules and tour the campus this week.

