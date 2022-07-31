sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash claims life of Albany man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
Two injured in Ross Co. motorcycle accident
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 11000 block of route 28 on a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. According to the initial reports, a male and female rider were both injured in...
Pike Co. residence a total loss following morning fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of Shoemaker Road. The call came in shortly after 8:00 a.m. Fire crews, upon arrival, found the residence completely destroyed by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office says...
Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
Police in Waverly search for missing girl
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing. The height of Jordan Grooms is described as 5′ 6″. Officials say she was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday. Contact the police department at...
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Traffic Accident Leads to Power Outage in Racine Area
RACINE, Ohio – A traffic accident left AEP customers around the Racine area without power for a couple of hours this morning. On a day where the heat index is supposed to reach 101 and a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, part of Racine and the Letart Falls area were without power for a few hours.
Agents roundup wanted parolees in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount on Wednesday. Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, for an...
One person arrested following a Portsmouth drug raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Portsmouth man was arrested this morning on felony drug trafficking charges following a raid on his residence. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 43-year-old Ronald Dee Swords was arrested after agents with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth SWAT located over 50 grams of suspected Heroin, cash, and other items indicative of trafficking.
Williamsport Woman Sentenced to Prison for High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening on the 2500 block of 21st Avenue. According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about several gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into an apartment. The vehicle then drove off.
Swords arrested on drug charges
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth, Ohio resident has been arrested on drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:42 a.m. on August 3, 2022, Task Force Officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
More details emerge from bones found in city park annex
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human bones found in the Yoctangee Park Annex. The Guardian broke the story this week of the grim discovery. On Saturday, reports say, a man with his children were in the area of the boat ramp of...
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In
Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
