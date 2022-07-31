Tennessee redshirt sophomore running back Len'Neth Whitehead will miss 2022 season with injury

www.wbir.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Related
WBIR
Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football got a big pickup for their backfield on Wednesday. The Vols got a commitment from transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon and he is expected to join the team soon and play this season, according to WBIR's sources. He played four years with Clemson and...
WBIR
Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell will return next season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball will return a key contributor to their pitching staff next season as Camden Sewell has announced he will return for a super-senior season. Sewell made the announcement on social media on Tuesday evening. The Tennessee pitcher was on the mound for 50 innings last...
WBIR
Tennessee baseball gets transfer commit from Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball picked up a big commitment from a transfer on Monday afternoon. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt announced his decision on his social media. He was the 2022 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. As a result, he was also first-team All-AAC. Merritt started in...
WBIR
Farragut boys' basketball head coach Jon Higgins takes job at Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Science Hill is hiring Farragut's Jon Higgins to be the school's new boys' head basketball coach, Farragut athletic director Donald Dodgen confirmed on Wednesday. "We hate to see him go, but it's an opportunity he just can't turn down," Dodgen said. Higgins led the Farragut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Tennessee football begins fall camp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football kicked off its preseason camp on Monday morning. The University of Tennessee's first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee players reported for fall camp on Sunday, July 31. The Vols' first practice was Monday.
Alcoa OL Bubba Jeffries commits to Indiana
ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School offensive lineman Bubba Jeffries committed to Indiana University on Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends. The three-star prospect in the Class of 2023 had hats from his final schools, picked up the Indiana hat, and said he was joining the Hoosiers.
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
TWRA: Search continues for missing fisherman in Watts Bar Lake
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A search is underway at Watts Bar Lake for a missing fisherman after an overturned boat was reported near Loudon on Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said that search and rescue crews from Loudon County are continuing the search after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stadium construction causes East Knoxville street closures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rectangle of East Knoxville streets will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, until spring 2025, according to Knoxville officials. The closures come as crews continue building a new multi-use stadium that will serve as the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The following...
UT partners with the Change Center to host community and educational events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced a new partnership with the Change Center in Knoxville to provide educational and recreational opportunities for middle and high school students. UT said it has forged a five-year partnership with the Change Center, which will allow the university to host events...
Around 68 KCS positions still open as start of school year approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom in Knox County Schools. But as the start of the school year fast approaches, leaders said there are around 68 positions still open across all grade levels as of Tuesday. Across Tennessee, education leaders said the...
Donation drives collect diapers, shovels and supplies to help flood survivors in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — People with friends and family in Kentucky are organizing donation drives to collect supplies and help the communities devastated by recent floods in the area. "That's home. That's where I grew up. Those people are my people,” said Matt Tuttle, who helped organize a donation drive....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some local drivers concerned after KPD announces new policy on car crash response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the first things you do after a car crash is to call the police. But starting Sep. 1, the Knoxville Police Department may not respond to all minor car crashes. The policy change does not mean they will not be there when drivers need...
How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict
TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
Scaling Walls: Young ETCH patients enjoy summer fun at Camp Eagle's Nest
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital helped dozens of kids make some fun memories at its annual summer camp retreat. Camp Eagle's Nest is one of a few summer camps the hospital holds each year. The camp helps kids as young as 6 years old who are battling blood disorders and cancer to give them fun experiences in the great outdoors. This year, the retreat was held in the foothills south of Maryville at Camp Montvale.
Budweiser Clydesdales to return for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make several appearances in the area, including two at the McGhee Tyson Airport for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, according to the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCSO corrections officer charged with firing gunshot into ground at card game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County corrections officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an incident in which he allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground. Shane T. Love, 27, is to be arraigned Aug. 9 in Knox County General Sessions Court, records show. The incident happened July 31,...
Roane County veteran gives several free haircuts for the first day of school
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A Harriman native and retired Army medic gave children free haircuts at American Legion Post 232 to help families save money for the first day of school. American Legion is a national non-profit support group for veterans. Community service is part of their mission and Dexter...
'Night and day' | New procedure helped East Tennessee woman go from prescription opioids to pain-free
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jane David spent nearly 20 years living with chronic pain. She said multiple car accidents over the years had made it worse. "I wasn't able to walk, couldn't do all the gardening, pain when I was cooking," she said. "Just pain, constant pain." She thought she'd...
Local truck driving school sees more people wanting to be truck drivers
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Empty store shelves, shortages and higher prices have been major parts of the U.S. economy. Taylor Stone, the Director of the Tennessee Truck Driving School, said those shortages and empty shelves have shown the importance of truckers. "Everything you touch has come or has been in...
Comments / 0