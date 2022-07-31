ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee redshirt sophomore running back Len'Neth Whitehead will miss 2022 season with injury

WBIR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football got a big pickup for their backfield on Wednesday. The Vols got a commitment from transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon and he is expected to join the team soon and play this season, according to WBIR's sources. He played four years with Clemson and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell will return next season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball will return a key contributor to their pitching staff next season as Camden Sewell has announced he will return for a super-senior season. Sewell made the announcement on social media on Tuesday evening. The Tennessee pitcher was on the mound for 50 innings last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
WBIR

Tennessee football begins fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football kicked off its preseason camp on Monday morning. The University of Tennessee's first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee players reported for fall camp on Sunday, July 31. The Vols' first practice was Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Alcoa OL Bubba Jeffries commits to Indiana

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School offensive lineman Bubba Jeffries committed to Indiana University on Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends. The three-star prospect in the Class of 2023 had hats from his final schools, picked up the Indiana hat, and said he was joining the Hoosiers.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TWRA: Search continues for missing fisherman in Watts Bar Lake

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A search is underway at Watts Bar Lake for a missing fisherman after an overturned boat was reported near Loudon on Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said that search and rescue crews from Loudon County are continuing the search after...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
WBIR

Stadium construction causes East Knoxville street closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rectangle of East Knoxville streets will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, until spring 2025, according to Knoxville officials. The closures come as crews continue building a new multi-use stadium that will serve as the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The following...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eth#American Football#College Football#Web3#Sec
WBIR

How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict

TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Scaling Walls: Young ETCH patients enjoy summer fun at Camp Eagle's Nest

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital helped dozens of kids make some fun memories at its annual summer camp retreat. Camp Eagle's Nest is one of a few summer camps the hospital holds each year. The camp helps kids as young as 6 years old who are battling blood disorders and cancer to give them fun experiences in the great outdoors. This year, the retreat was held in the foothills south of Maryville at Camp Montvale.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Budweiser Clydesdales to return for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make several appearances in the area, including two at the McGhee Tyson Airport for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, according to the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy