Walk-On Cornerback Ak’Bar Shabazz II To Transfer From Pitt
Archie Collins’ secondary is filled with a ton of young talent, which has led to a player deciding to move on from the Pitt program. Per 247 Sports, cornerback Ak’Bar Shabazz II has made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The native of Kennesaw, Georgia joined Pitt’s Class of 2021 after being recruited to Pitt by Archie Collins. Shabazz came to Pitt as a PWO despite having a scholarship offer from Florida International and a PWO opportunity from in-state Georgia State.
WVU’s Dante Stills, James Gmiter and Tony Mathis Touch on Pitt Rivalry
This story by Logan Carney originally appeared on PSN’s partner site WV Sports Now. At the start of practice on Tuesday, WVU football was playing “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond over the loudspeaker. The song is traditionally played at Pitt after the third quarter with “Let’s go Pitt” chants mixed into the lyrics.
Die-Hards: Recruiting Info on Pitt 2023 Target; Silent Commitment?
Pitt 2023 football recruiting news has been quiet lately as the Panthers have received only two commitments over the past month. To be fair, a big reason for that is that with only a handful or so of scholarships remaining, Pat Narduzzi is being very selective in who he will take commitments from here on out.
Pitt Football Opener vs. West Virginia Sells Out on Primary Market
Single game tickets to the Pitt Panthers' 2022 opener vs. the rival Mountaineers have been sold out.
Rising WPIAL Star Alier Maluk Breaks Down Pitt Visit
On Tuesday, one of the top young players in Western Pennsylvania, Alier Maluk, took an unofficial visit to Pitt. “It was great,” Maluk told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I got to see the whole facility and the super nice upstairs area. Super dope.”. Pitt assistant Jason Capel led Maluk...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 3
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
The Loyal Sons Podcast Ep. 25: Pitt Football Training Camp Preview ft. Elijah Zeise
— Episode 25 show notes. 0:35 – 14:21 – We Sold Out. Some huge personal news from The Loyal Sons team. Also, a recap of the absolute blast we had at the 2022 Pitt Golf Outing this past weekend. 14:27 – 47:56 – Camp Preview. Elijah Zeise co-hosts...
Pat’s Points: Thoughts About Pitt Football Entering Training Camp
It’s an important season for Pitt. There’s an expectation to repeat as conference champions, but it goes much, much deeper than that. A theme surrounding Pitt football this summer, at least according to the players who actually comprise the ACC champion, is a lack of respect. Miami, not Pitt, is expected to win the Coastal division this season and Clemson is expected to win the ACC — by a wide margin. Pitt polled second in the Coastal, but it’s clear that Pitt isn’t expected to be a player in the conference.
The Loyal Sons Podcast Joins Pittsburgh Sports Now
In an effort to provide as much Pitt football content as possible, Pittsburgh Sports Now will be announcing some exciting programming news over the next couple of weeks. A big portion of this will be in the form of podcasts and to start things off, we’re extremely excited to announce that The Loyal Sons Podcast will be joining the Pittsburgh Sports Now network.
Pitt’s Backyard Brawl Tickets Sell Out in Record Time
Individual tickets for the Backyard Brawl went on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and 10 minutes later, they were sold out. The Backyard Brawl will kickoff the 2022 season, a Thursday night matchup under the lights at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 1. Pitt deliberately held single ticket sales until Tuesday, and as expected, tickets quickly sold out.
Die-Hards: Pitt Basketball Getting Visit from Big-Time 2024 Forward Tuesday
On Tuesday, Pitt will be hosting one of the top forwards in the class of 2024 on a visit. The Panthers recently hosted Meleek Thomas, a 2025 guard from Lincoln Park, on a visit. Check out who will be visiting Pitt next below.
The Stories of Bill Hillgrove
Join the Murrysville Lions as they host Bill Hillgrove for an evening of behind the scenes tales of his life as one of Pittsburgh's most notable broadcasters. Award winning sports broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, has been the play-by-play voice of the Pittsburgh Panthers Football and Basketball teams for over 50 years and the Pittsburgh Steelers for almost 30 years. Bill also happens to be a Murrysville resident! Join the Murrysville Lions as they host Bill for an evening of behind the scenes tales of his life as one of Pittsburgh's most notable broadcasters.
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
Monroeville go-kart track to reopen as Full Throttle Adrenaline Park
For Justin Lewis, all-around entertainment is the name of the game. “People don’t want to stop by and just waste a couple hours,” said Lewis, president of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, which recently acquired Steel City Karting behind the Monroeville Mall. “We take a lot of pride in delivering a really fun experience.”
10 Great Pittsburgh Date Night Ideas – Dates for All Budgets
If you're struggling with a new idea for date night in Pittsburgh, you're not alone. It is often quite easy to get settled into a routine of hitting your favorite places over and over again (in fact, getting out of that cycle is why we started Discover the Burgh in the first place).
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit
Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
Sports and wine, ice cream galore, and other Pittsburgh food news
Square Café will focus on the fight to end sexual violence by donating a portion of every purchase made through August to Pittsburgh Action Against Rape. One week ago, PAAR also announced that clients visiting the nonprofit's South Side office can enjoy free ice cream courtesy of Millie's Homemade.
Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress
Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
NWS Pittsburgh: 2 tornadoes touched down during severe weather Monday
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The National Weather Service Pittsburgh announced that their survey teams found two tornadoes touched down in our region during Monday’s severe weather. The survey teams found damage tracks from the tornadoes. The first tornado happened near the intersection of Washington County; Ohio County, West Virginia;...
