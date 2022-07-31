MyMichigan Health Gift Shop Volunteers Fulfill Pledge of Support

www.wsgw.com
WNEM
Humane Society: Rescued beagles coming to Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Fifty beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility will be coming to Midland to find a new home. In July, the Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release more than four thousand dogs. The Humane Society of Midland County said the dogs were bred to be sold to research facilities and have lived in small kennels; never going outside or feeling a loving touch.
abc12.com
Ascension Genesys Hospital ending inpatient pediatric care this fall
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Young patients requiring inpatient care will be redirected away from Ascension Genesys Hospital beginning this fall. The Grand Blanc Township hospital is planning to discontinue pediatric inpatient care beginning Sept. 30. Young patients who require care in a hospital will be referred to other hospitals in Mid-Michigan.
Onsite pet adoption at PetFest this Saturday in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI – PetFest 2022 is being held on Saturday, Aug. 6, on the grounds of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. There will be 13 animal welfare groups onsite conducting meet and greets and adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the hospital, 1 Genesys Parkway.
Morning Sun
Services set for fallen Clare deputy
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
WNEM
Back to School: Hemlock Public Schools
Barb Smith from the Barb Smith Suicide Network Resource and Response Network talks about the upcoming Walk For Hope. In this edition of Education Matters, we're talking about why students should consider early middle college over a traditional high school experience. Food Plot for Fall Hunting. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022...
Craftsman-style bungalow near rail trail, downtown and arts center hits the Midland market
MIDLAND, MI — A century-old craftsman-style bungalow with river frontage and quick access to the rail trail, shopping and dining is on the market in Midland. The home, located at 605 W. Main St., is listed for $360,000. MLive’s House of the Week offers outdoor living and indoor comforts. Houses across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
wsgw.com
County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County
In Midland County, millage renewals for EMS services, School Resource Officers, Older Citizens and Road services all passed overwhelmingly, as did a spongy moth treatment millage renewal and increase. The county Educational Service Agency bonding proposal also passed with by a wide margin. And a Coleman Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal passed 750 – 432.
WNEM
Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire. The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires...
wsgw.com
STARS to Reintroduce Fares in September
After waiving fares during the COVID-19 crisis, Saginaw’s STARS bus service will be returning to fares starting on September 1 at a reduced rate. For now, fares continue to be free including for Primary Election day. Fares for bus routes before COVID were $1.50 for general public, and $.75...
Morning Sun
Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant
Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Bay City Public Schools voting on updates to student code of conduct
BAY CITY, MI—With a brief agenda, the Bay City school board will be gathering for this week’s meeting on Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. to discuss a handful of agenda items. At that July 11 meeting, a good portion of the gathering was focused on protesters asking the board to do something about alleged racist remarks made by Trustee Thomas Baird.
WNEM
Tuscola Co. couple’s home experienced heavy storm damage from severe thunderstorms
Here are the top stories we're following tonight. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with President Joe Biden and several other leaders, celebrated the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Afternoon, August 2nd. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today, August 2nd.
wsgw.com
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
wsgw.com
Hemlock Semiconductor Welcomes Governor Whitmer and President Biden
Hemlock Semiconductor is receiving national attention after the passage of the Chips and Science Act, which sets aside $50 billion for the production of electronic components in the United States. President Biden, Governor Whitmer, as well as State and Federal Senators and Representatives met at Hemlock Semiconductor to discuss the impact the act will have on Michigan manufacturers.
abc12.com
Boat sinks in Lake Huron after a fire near AuGres
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-foot boat sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County after it caught fire with one person on board Friday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan near the fire and responded to an urgent marine information broadcast around 7 p.m. The witness rescued the boat operator from the water near Point Lookout Harbor in AuGres.
