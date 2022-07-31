MyMichigan Health Gift Shop Volunteers Fulfill Pledge of Support

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Fifty beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility will be coming to Midland to find a new home. In July, the Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release more than four thousand dogs. The Humane Society of Midland County said the dogs were bred to be sold to research facilities and have lived in small kennels; never going outside or feeling a loving touch.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO