Daufuskie Island, SC

Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people were rescued from the water Saturday night near Daufuskie Island.

According to the US Coast Guard, a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water. The initial call came in at 10:16 p.m.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

Boat crews rescued nine individuals from the water.

    via SC US Coast Guard
    via SC US Coast Guard

EMS took one mother and one child to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment.

“Thanks to our training, our crew was able to rescue the seven adults and two children and provide immediate first aid,” Petty Officer Peter Guarno said.

“We want to stress the importance of always staying vigilant on the water especially at night due to the decrease in visibility.”

