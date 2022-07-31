Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal

www.eastidahonews.com
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman charged for allegedly stealing family member’s car
POCATELLO — A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a family member has been charged with a felony. Corine Rebecca Pierce, 34, faces a grand theft charge, court documents show. Pocatello dispatchers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on July 19 reporting a stolen Nissan Maxima, according...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused in death of deputy expected to plead guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A woman who allegedly caused the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to plead guilty Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
eastidahonews.com
Rigby couple arrested after allegedly trying to cash fraudulent check in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man and woman have each been charged for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at a Pocatello bank. Charolette Marie Kirschbaum, 38, has been charged with felony making or passing a fictitious check, according to court documents. Michael Elmo Kirschbaum, 45, has been charged with felony forgery. A...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Lost ring found after 26 years and police search for boy who may have ‘suffered an overdose of radiation’
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — Kids who were caught driving cars could be arrested, The Pocatello Tribune reported in an article The Rexburg Standard published on Aug. 5, 1915.
eastidahonews.com
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
eastidahonews.com
One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash
POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
eastidahonews.com
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly running into two teens while drunk driving
IDAHO FALLS – A woman pleaded not guilty after being charged with felony aggravated DUI when she allegedly hit two pedestrians with her car. Leana Irma Rodriguez, 32, appeared in district court on Tuesday. She’s accused of driving a car off the side of the road and striking two teenage boys on June 22.
eastidahonews.com
Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’
POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
Post Register
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
eastidahonews.com
Over two weeks later, deputies continue to search for teen who ran away from home
AMMON — It’s been over two weeks, and there’s still no sign of a teen who ran away from home. In a news release on Tuesday from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are continuing to try and find 15-year-old runaway Merrick Cottrell. Merrick...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
Post Register
Bingham County man arrested, reportedly admitted to choking woman multiple times
A man was arrested Friday in Bingham County after he admitted to choking a woman multiple times. Arturo Rosales, 28, told a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he choked the victim to get her to “calm down” after the two had an argument.
Pocatello firefighters battling blaze inside Abracadabra's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue
POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters are battling a blaze inside the Abracadabra's restaurant at 1151 Yellowstone Avenue. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and initial reports are that the blaze broke out inside the kitchen near a gas line, according to Pocatello Fire Department officials. Pocatello Police are on scene assisting with traffic control and the southbound lane of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the restaurant has been closed while firefighters battle the blaze. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more updates.
cowboystatedaily.com
Afton Mayor, Wife Still Hospitalized After Being Run Over By SUV; Teen To Be Criminally Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The mayor of Afton and his wife will be hospitalized in Idaho Falls, Idaho “for a time,” and the teenage driver who hit them with a car last week will soon be criminally charged, the Afton police chief said Monday.
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County coroner urges residents to register next of kin, emergency contact
POCATELLO — Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner is encouraging all residents to provide first responders with emergency contacts and next-of-kin information. Danner’s office recently signed the county up to use a national database called the Next Of Kin Registry (NOKR). The registry compiles contact information accessible to first responders should police, ambulance or the coroner’s office need to contact them.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fire Breaks Out Inside Local Restaurant
Just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a local restaurant. The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Abracadabra restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. The fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently being investigated. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and are now estimating the damage.
eastidahonews.com
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
