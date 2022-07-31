ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
 3 days ago
Pocatello woman charged for allegedly stealing family member’s car

POCATELLO — A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a family member has been charged with a felony. Corine Rebecca Pierce, 34, faces a grand theft charge, court documents show. Pocatello dispatchers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on July 19 reporting a stolen Nissan Maxima, according...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
POCATELLO, ID
Woman accused in death of deputy expected to plead guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A woman who allegedly caused the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to plead guilty Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash

POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’

POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
POCATELLO, ID
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs

An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
POCATELLO, ID
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello firefighters battling blaze inside Abracadabra's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue

POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters are battling a blaze inside the Abracadabra's restaurant at 1151 Yellowstone Avenue. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and initial reports are that the blaze broke out inside the kitchen near a gas line, according to Pocatello Fire Department officials. Pocatello Police are on scene assisting with traffic control and the southbound lane of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the restaurant has been closed while firefighters battle the blaze. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more updates.
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman

POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
POCATELLO, ID
Bannock County coroner urges residents to register next of kin, emergency contact

POCATELLO — Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner is encouraging all residents to provide first responders with emergency contacts and next-of-kin information. Danner’s office recently signed the county up to use a national database called the Next Of Kin Registry (NOKR). The registry compiles contact information accessible to first responders should police, ambulance or the coroner’s office need to contact them.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Fire Breaks Out Inside Local Restaurant

Just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a local restaurant. The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Abracadabra restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. The fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently being investigated. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and are now estimating the damage.
POCATELLO, ID

