ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Raising Cane's spent $200K on Mega Millions tickets for employees

By Emily Davison
wbrz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raising Cane#People Magazine#The Washington Post
CBS News

Winning numbers for Mega Millions $830 million jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball." The jackpot has swollen to an estimated $830 million. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize of all time and the third-largest Mega Millions prize. The drawing took place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS San Francisco

Mega Millions website crashes after winning numbers revealed

The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14.  It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions website crashed immediately after the numbers were announced.The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by Friday night's drawing, the lottery game said in a news release. If a winner wanted to take the lump sum of cash, they would walk away with $747.2 million cash before taxes.According to the Associated Press, lottery officials expect the...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

'We haven't heard from the winner yet!': Mega Millions says the winner of $1.37 BILLION prize has NOT come forward and might not even know they scooped the second largest prize in history

The winner of the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is yet to come forward, the director of Illinois's state lottery has confirmed. Mega Millions officials confirmed that a winning ticket for the jackpot was sold in Illinois, but the identity of the winner has yet to be revealed - and may never be.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy