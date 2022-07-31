Raising Cane's spent $200K on Mega Millions tickets for employees

The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14. It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions website crashed immediately after the numbers were announced.The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by Friday night's drawing, the lottery game said in a news release. If a winner wanted to take the lump sum of cash, they would walk away with $747.2 million cash before taxes.According to the Associated Press, lottery officials expect the...

