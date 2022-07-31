WALL: THREE CAR ACCIDENT WITH AIR BAG DEPLOYMENT

ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
Holmdel Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle Incident
HOLMDEL, NJ – On Monday, at around 8:00 am, Holmdel police officers responded to a...
Sunday crash involving multiple vehicles on Garden State Parkway closes lanes, slows traffic
A crash Sunday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway that included multiple vehicles caused lane closures on the northbound side in Wall Township.
Truck Crashed into Telephone Pole, Shutting Down East Veterans Highway
JACKSON, NJ – At around 4:30 pm, a white work van traveling westbound on East...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
Centre Daily
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
HOLMDEL: SEARCH FOR STOLEN SILVER BMW CONVERTIBLE
This morning around 8:00 am, patrols responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle, a silver BMW convertible, that was observed on Tiberon Drive near Schanck Road. Patrol vehicles arrived and located the vehicle in the area, at which time the vehicle recklessly sped off towards Marlboro. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of another jurisdiction and was tracked to the areas of Yellowbrook Road, Parkway Place, and Palmer Ave. The vehicle was last seen heading into Hazlet on Palmer Ave. If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle, please contact the Holmdel Township Police.
MANCHESTER: ROAD CLOSURE
Please avoid Quarry Road at Route 571 today (August 3, 2022), due to paving operations. Quarry Road will be closed for the duration of the day; emergency vehicles will have access.
MANCHESTER: WOMAN POURS GAS ON VICTIM THREATENS TO SET HIM ON FIRE WHILE ROBBING HIM
Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21. Around 2:12 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported to the Manchester Township Police Department that he was the...
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Dump Truck Takes Out Utility Poles, Snarling Morning Commute in Monroe Township
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe have closed traffic on Glassboro Road (Route 322)...
TOMS RIVER: BIKE STRUCK BY CAR — WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a bike that was struck by a car on 70 @ Whitesville Road near the Exxon station. We have a report that a victim is bleeding from the head. We have no additional information available at this time.
NJ police officer charged for drunk driving after fleeing multi-vehicle crash
An off-duty Passaic police officer was charged for drunk driving and related charges after fleeing a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was severely injured in Clifton on Friday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities: 23-year-old motorcyclist fatally crashes in Howell
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Howell Friday night.
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
