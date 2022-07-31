73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife

lynnwoodtimes.com
Edmonds man arrested after admitting to murdering wife
An Edmonds man was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife, according to the Edmonds Police Department. At about 5 p.m. on July 29, a 73-year-old man called 911 and said he had attempted to murder his wife in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West. When officers arrived,...
q13fox.com
Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son
KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested
A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement
Auburn, WA: Dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from someone in the 29500 block of 118th Avenue SE in the city of Auburn… Read more "Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement"
capitolhillseattle.com
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Man arrested for murder used sword, his mom calls WA State’s mental health system ‘a total mess’
After more than three years of trying to get her 26-year-old homeless son off the streets and into a mental health support program, a Skagit County mom is now heartbroken that her son has been arrested for allegedly killing another man with a sword. “It’s like watching them die,” Bonnie...
thejoltnews.com
Oly man claims rape, allegedly attacks responding officer
Two officers who were responding to a disturbance call were allegedly assaulted by the subject of the call when they arrived at the scene. According to Olympia police, officers were dispatched to Evergreen Park on July 20 to respond to a call concerning a man who told his apartment manager that he had been raped.
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve
What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 11 days ago, and now Bob Jensen’s friends are asking why the driver who shot him hasn’t been arrested. Seattle Police have confirmed that Jensen, 68, was...
q13fox.com
Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail
SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
Bellevue police seeking couple wanted for frisking victims looking for items to steal
Bellevue police are asking the public for help to identify a couple wanted for six robberies, where they steal jewelry from pedestrians. The couple, described as a Middle Eastern male and female, typically drive up to elderly people who don’t speak English and frisk them, looking for items to steal.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
