ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
California State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Oscar Robertson will remember most about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Cincinnati Royals (today’s Sacramento Kings) and Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson was more than just a peer of legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell. They were co-conspirators in helping to give the NBA’s player’s union some teeth in ways that changed the landscape of the league forever. And they were friends for decades.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Bob Pettit
Person
Martin Luther King

Comments / 0

Community Policy