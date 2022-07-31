“Younger people have other options”: Teaching in NC is not worth it right now

www.aol.com
Related
AOL Corp
One deputy dead, two wounded by gunfire inside North Carolina home, officials say
One sheriff’s deputy is dead and two others remain hospitalized after they were shot inside a North Carolina home, according to the Wayne County government officials. The death of Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, was announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, in a Facebook post. The other two deputies remain in stable...
AOL Corp
One dead, 11 sickened by Legionnaires' disease in California’s Napa County
One person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires’ disease in California’s Napa County, health officials said, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The Legionella bacteria that causes it has been detected in the cooling tower of the Embassy Suites Napa Valley...
AOL Corp
Polio found in N.Y.’s Rockland County wastewater following first confirmed U.S. case in almost a decade
ALBANY — Polio was discovered in wastewater samples from a Rockland County sewage treatment plant dating back to early June, state officials announced Monday. The wastewater testing began last week, shortly after the county recorded the first case of the life-threatening virus in the U.S. since 2013. Going back...
AOL Corp
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
Republican Matt Boehnke and Independent Ronni Batchelor were leading Tuesday night in the primary race for an open state Senate seat representing the western part of the Tri-Cities. Early election night results showed both candidates with a sizeable lead over Republican Alex Barrington, who had just 9%, or 1,454 votes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old employee fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South...
AOL Corp
Republican Arizona AG Finds MAGA Voter Fraud Claims Totally Bogus
A review conducted by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found that of the 282 ballots alleged by pro-Trump auditors as having been cast in the name of dead individuals, just one could be linked to a “dead voter.” The review by the Arizona Republican candidate for Senate marks another bucket of cold water on conspiracies about voter fraud in Arizona in the 2020 election.
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
AOL Corp
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
National Guard called into Eastern Kentucky to patrol after 6 people arrested for looting
Six people have been arrested for looting and stealing in Perry County since flooding struck last week and Kentucky National Guard military police were headed to at least two counties Wednesday in an effort to curb crime. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said six people had been arrested for looting...
Comments / 0