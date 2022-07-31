NBA News: Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell Passes Away at Age 88

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away on Sunday.

The NBA world lost one of its biggest icons in league history on Sunday. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away at age 88.

Russell was a seminal figure in NBA history. The center won an NBA-record 11 championships as a member of the mid-century Celtics dynasty in addition to five league MVPs, 11 All-NBA Team selections, and was a no-brainer selection for the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Of course, Lakers fans are well aware of Russell's accomplishments. His Celtics beat the Lakers in seven NBA Finals from 1959 to 1969.

The 6'10" center was also a two-time NCAA champion and an Olympic gold medalist. But Russell's biggest impact might have been what he did off the court. He won two titles as the first African American head coach in Norther American professional sports history and championed numerous social justice causes.

His friend's and family highlighted that his activism is what "illuminated his life" in a Twitter post from Russell's account .

"...But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life. From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a power example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change."

Clearly, Russell's life was much more about basketball.

Rest in peace to one of the biggest icons in basketball, and American history.